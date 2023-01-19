Mom Shares Her Lineman Husband's Final FaceTime Call With Their Daughter Before Tornado Hit

A mother recently shared a heart-wrenching screenshot from her husband’s final FaceTime with her daughter before he perished.

Last week, Georgia was a slew of tornados and storms that caused massive damage. The storm was labeled an EF-3 with peak winds up to 150 miles per hour.

Jesse Maxwell, a 32-year-old power line worker was among at least nine people killed in the brutal weather.

Jesse Maxwell's widow shared their final conversation before his death.

Maxwell was dispatched to remove fallen trees and to restore power to residents in his hometown, Jasper County.

As he was working, a tree limb fell from a tree and struck him in the back of the head, killing him, according to police.

Maxwell leaves behind his wife, Hope, an 11-year-old son, and three daughters to mourn his loss.

Hope recently shared the picture she took during a FaceTime call between Maxwell and his youngest daughter, right before he died.

In that post. She says, “River is not used to not having her daddy home for bedtime. She did get to FaceTime him for a few seconds, and of course, she has to sleep in one of his shirts so they can match.”

The wistful wife went on to thank her husband for being so “selfless.” She also thanks anyone reading the post for supporting and praying for Maxwell and other first responders who were working feverishly to restore power.

Before news of Maxwell’s death surfaced, family and friends sent their love and well wishes. One person commented, “That is the sweetest. I hope he’s home soon.”

Another Facebooker commented, “Oh my sweet River. I’m so thankful for the guys out right now and their families! We love y’all!”

Yet another friend shared their love for the family, saying, “That sweet girl loves her daddy. Thank you, Jesse Maxwell for helping those in need and for taking such good care of our girls!! Love you guys!”

After commenting on the loving post, people woke up to the realization that Maxwell had lost his life in the aftermath of the storm.

A woman lamented on the terrible turn the family’s fortune took, sharing, “This is the last post I read before going to bed last night. And woke up to such heart-breaking news. I am so sorry.”

Since then, Hope has posted many times, reminiscing on her husband’s life. She shared a picture of a makeshift memorial with a heartfelt caption.

“Baby, you are so, so loved and I need you more than you will ever know. But I know you are joking with Jesus. You will forever be my hero and I will love you until my last breath.”

“Also thank you for the crews that put this cross up for him… thank you so, so much! It means more than y’all will ever know!”

Maxwell’s Celebration of life is scheduled for Thursday, January, 19th, 2023 at Relevant Church in Locust Grove at 6:00 pm.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the Maxwell family and at the time of reporting, over $48,000 of the $50,000 goal has been raised.

