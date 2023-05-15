Mom Gets No Card Or Gift For Mother's Day Because Her Husband Was 'Too Tired' So She Takes His Card & 'Fines' Him

What would you do if someone in your life said they were ‘too tired’ to get you a gift? Now imagine it’s for something as special as Mother’s Day. It only comes once a year, so it’s important to show love to all the mothers in our lives! There are very few excuses for not giving appreciation to your mother or the mother of your child.

Though, one father was in that boat, and his wife called him out for it.

She ‘fines’ her husband because he got her no card or gift for Mother’s Day since he was ‘too tired.’

A mother who goes by @notyour_mom90 on the video-sharing app TikTok usually posts nail-painting videos. But in a recent post, she called out her husband for not getting her a Mother’s Day gift.

In the comments, she clarified that he said he didn’t get her anything because he was “too tired.” But besides not getting a gift, he didn’t even acknowledge the day!

“My husband did not say ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ to me,” she said. The mom of two has a 9-year-old and a child in kindergarten so it would be her husband's responsibility to ensure she was celebrated.

“He did not prompt my 9-year-old son to make me a card,” she said. Luckily, her child's teacher saved the day!

“So thank God for kindergarten because I got a craft and a card for my kindergartener,” she said.

Though, understandably, that’s not enough for her. It’s one thing for a child to bring a card they were required to make in class and another for the father to step up and get a more meaningful gift for the hardworking mom. But his mistake does not come without repercussions! She specified that her husband would be ‘fined’ for the mistake. Well, not legally, but she plans to get herself some gifts for Mother’s Day.

“My husband is getting fined, and what that means is I’m going to go on The RealReal, and I’m going to pick out some rings,” she said. The RealReal is a site where people buy and sell luxury items, from designer clothes to decor for the home.

People took to the comments to show her some love for Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day queen,” one person wrote.

She replied, thanking them and joking that they “beat [her] husband to it.” Someone else wished her the same and said to “make his pockets hurt.”

One person felt that her husband’s actions, or lack thereof, were a “big red flag.” They shared that she deserves to be appreciated and no one should be treated in that way. The mom agreed that it was not a “good sign.” Hopefully, he will step up next Mother’s Day!

So, what’s a good gift to get a mother in your life on Mother’s Day?

Well, the number one gift in 2023, unsurprisingly, was flowers. According to a survey from RetailMeNot, flowers made up 52% of all Mother’s birthday gifts, with cards at 39% and jewelry--this mom’s gift to herself--at 35%. But these are just numbers! Every mom is individual in what she may want. The best gifts are those you put a lot of thought and love into!

Ethan Cotler is a writer living in Boston. His writing covers entertainment, news and human interest stories.