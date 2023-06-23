Man Chokes Up After His Best Friend Goes Into A Bathroom And Shaves His Head In Solidarity With Him

After a man lost his hair while undergoing cancer treatment, his best friend ensured that he did not go through it alone. In a heartwarming video, the man is overwhelmed with emotion by his best friend’s efforts.

The man’s best friend went into the bathroom and shaved his head in solidarity with him.

Slade Smith was once a healthy, active individual “always on the move.” Until one day his life took a turn for the worse when he suddenly could no longer walk. Doctors made the terrifying discovery that Smith had “multiple myeloma” stage four bone cancer.

Smith’s pelvis region, rib cage, spine, lymph nodes, and lungs were all riddled with the disease. Initially, he was given a 60% chance of survival with treatment, per his GoFundMe page.

Since Smith’s 2021 diagnosis, he has documented his cancer journey on social media, undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, and going to countless doctor’s appointments.

Despite his predicament, Smith maintains a relatively positive attitude and has friends that he can rely on throughout his experience. One of those friends is Gus, who has been alongside him physically and emotionally.

Recently, Gus decided to cheer up Smith by shaving his head in solidarity with him after he lost his own due to chemotherapy.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 2 million times, Smith shared his friend’s act of selflessness that he had no idea he was going to do for him.

Initially, he was wondering why Gus was taking a long time in the restroom. He discovered the reason when Gus emerged with his head completely shaved.

“My best friend Gus right here, he just went in there and shaved all his hair for me because mine fell out,” Smith said with an arm around Gus, his voice thick with emotion.

Tears of gratitude spilled over Smith’s face, and he admitted that he was “at a loss for words” for their friendship. “This guy has no clue what this just meant to me,” Smith said. “I love you, bro,” he told Gus.

“We’re friends, man. I will always be there for you,” Gus assured him.

“True friends are hard to come by. When you get one, nothing can break that bond,” Smith wrote in the text overlay of the video.

Other TikTok users were overwhelmed with the emotion evoked by Gus’ support.

“What a great friendship!! Keep fighting!!! One user commented.

“That’s not your friend, that’s your brother!” another user pointed out.

Having a strong support system is crucial when facing the challenges of cancer. Dealing with a cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming, both emotionally and physically, and having a network of supportive individuals can make a significant difference in a person's journey.

By fostering a supportive environment with encouraging friends, those battling cancer can enhance their overall well-being, improve their treatment experience, and increase their chances of successful recovery.

It is friends like Gus who can make all the difference in the world when going through great difficulties.

Smith has launched a GoFundMe page to help him with medical expenses, as he is not insured. “There's no amount too small, and if you can't help in a monetary value way, prayers are always greatly appreciated,” he shared.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.