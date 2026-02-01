Mail Carrier Says He Was Suspended Without Pay After Complaining About Having To Work During Major Snowstorm

A U.S. postal carrier named Jason Thompson took to Facebook to rant about the fact that he was expected to deliver mail and packages during a major snowstorm. Since most people had the day off, he thought it was unfair.

Apparently, he must have forgotten the USPS motto: "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. Thompson's social media post, however, backfired spectacularly. He wasn't just reprimanded by his boss. He was suspended without pay.

A mail carrier said he was suspended without pay because he complained about having to work during a major snowstorm.

"Today the United States Postal Service is operating under extreme and dangerous weather conditions, and our carriers are being put in an unacceptable safety situation," Thompson began in his Facebook post. "Carriers are driving in from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and surrounding areas — risking their lives just to get to work — only to be told there is no mail and no parcels."

He explained that postal vehicles were buried under about two to three feet of snow. Despite the storm being forecast days in advance, no operational plan was put in place. Thompson admitted that his supervisors, who cared deeply and were doing their best, were left without proper instruction or authority from their superiors.

"To make matters worse: Carriers are being told they must use their own sick leave or annual leave if they want to go home — even though there is no work to perform, no mail to prepare, and no carriers will be going to the street. This is not how the hardest-working men and women of the USPS should be treated."

Shortly after his post went viral, Thompson was placed on 'emergency placement.'

Thompson told WXIX that USPS contacted him shortly after and told him to "take it down ... or there could be repercussions." He said USPS put him on “emergency placement” without pay while they investigate.

In a statement to the news outlet, a USPS spokesperson explained that their carriers deliver mail in cold weather to ensure delivery of critical items and that employee safety is a top priority. They continuously monitor weather conditions and ensure that delivery decisions are made with employee safety in mind.

eddtoro | Shutterstock

Thompson admitted that he essentially put his career on the line to help those who were too scared to speak up. "This isn’t meant to be a negative thing,” he said. “This is for positive awareness. I want some more resources, accountability and change within the post office, not just in my post office but nationwide."

The mail carrier argued that the intent of his post was to raise awareness and advocate for resources for his colleagues.

Thompson continued, "If it’s two feet on the sides, we’re buried. We need more resources. A shovel isn’t going to do. It’s strenuous on men and women of different ages to accomplish it. The volume of the mail packages is probably going to be double or triple with another delay. You’re going to be expected to do more volume in the same conditions."

In any weather condition, USPS carriers can still be seen doing their jobs. Whether it's extremely cold and snowing or a heatwave in the summer months, it's rare for deliveries to stop. However, as with any job, employees' well-being should be the top priority. If conditions are treacherous outside, maybe showing up to work isn't something that should be encouraged.

