Bar Manager Who Bought His Employee A Hotel Room So She Wouldn't Have To Drive Home In The Snow Shows The Treatment We All Deserve From Our Bosses

A bartender is gushing over her boss, who goes above and beyond to make his employees feel valued and treated like family.

Now, she is encouraging everyone to work for a company where they are viewed as human beings rather than just someone who comes in to bring in the extra revenue.

A bar manager paid for a hotel room for his bartender so that she didn’t have to drive home in the snow.

A bartender named Faith shared on TikTok that her current job is a massive step up from her previous one working in a hotel bar.

Advertisement

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 1 million times, she shared that her old boss often had her work overtime, especially on holidays, while offering her no support.

Last year, after working for 14 hours on Valentine’s Day when she was only scheduled to work for seven, Faith’s boss called her into his office only for him to fire her.

Since she was rightfully exhausted after working seven hours of overtime, Faith admitted that she wasn’t her “happy, cheery self” toward the end of her shift and was not pouring drinks as enthusiastically as she normally does. Her boss claimed that she was acting like an “entitled brat” and that he had made the decision to let her go due to her “bad attitude.”

Advertisement

Faith eventually was able to land another job as a bartender in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Recently, she worked a shift where it had been “snowing and icy all day,” and she was hesitant about driving home later that evening. “I was so scared to drive home because I live 40 minutes away from work,” she said.

When Faith’s manager learned about her fears of driving home, he offered to buy her a room at a hotel in the area so that she could spend the night and leave in the morning when conditions had improved.

Advertisement

The bartender couldn't help but publicly praise her manager for his kind actions.

“That is on good management. That is on working for people who care about you as a person and not just an employee, and that is for going where you’re valued,” Faith said.

She gave a shoutout to her workplace, which she revealed as Stone Summit in Winsville, Missouri.

“You guys are the freaking best, and I would die for you,” she added.

Faith urged others to work for companies that genuinely care about them. Thankfully, some people do.

Others shared their own experiences where their bosses have treated them like family.

“My manager called my husband after I had a ruptured ovarian cyst and she took me to the ER and told him to meet us there. I felt so safe,” one TikTok user revealed.

Advertisement

“The owner of a restaurant I used to work at would rent a van and pick us up when the weather was bad so we didn’t have to drive,” another user commented.

“My manager and his wife are trying to help me find a place to move into right now. I love them,” another user wrote.

Dejan_Dundjerski | Canva Pro

Advertisement

In many work environments, management can either make or break their employees’ experiences and the company overall.

When people work for someone who sees their value, gives them positive feedback, and ensures they know how appreciated their efforts are, they are more likely to be engaged in their work and feel motivated to contribute their best.

Work productivity is also enhanced in employees who are fond of their bosses, as they feel compelled to deliver their absolute best work for someone they admire.

Compassionate leadership sets a positive example for how employees should interact with one another and promotes a healthier work culture. Relationships between colleagues are stronger in a workplace where they are treated respectfully by their bosses.

Advertisement

According to a report conducted by Gallup, management truly does set the tone of the work environment. Bosses are responsible for 70% of employee engagement variances, and attentive and engaged bosses are 59% more likely to have and retain engaged employees.

Management affects the overall happiness, satisfaction, and productivity of a business.

The same report found that one out of every two employees will leave a job when they feel underappreciated and unsupported by their bosses.

It is important for employers to familiarize themselves with their workers not only on a professional level but also on a personal level. People appreciate when their bosses take the time to check in with them, and give them support so they can succeed.

Advertisement

Most importantly, good managers make their employees feel safe, even if it means buying them a hotel room so they don’t have to drive home from their shift in dangerous weather conditions.

Everyone deserves to feel valued and appreciated by the people they put in so much effort for every day.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.