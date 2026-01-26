Recruiters Warns Workers That This ‘Degrading’ Method Of Applying For Jobs Doesn’t Really Work Anymore

The process of applying for jobs has changed quite a bit over the last several years. What worked five, ten years ago doesn't always land the same way now.

However, recruiting experts recently told CNBC Make It that there's a particular process that most people use when applying for jobs that seemingly doesn't work anymore. In fact, recruiters claimed that it's "disparaging" and job seekers should probably deviate to doing something else.

Advertisement

Recruiters warn workers that applying for jobs online doesn't really work anymore.

Recruiting expert J.T. O’Donnell told CNBC Make It that applying for jobs online is "one of the most degrading and depressing things people do." She claimed she's "never seen it this bad" in her 30 years in the hiring space.

fizkes | Shutterstock

Advertisement

O'Donnell insisted that the old ways of looking for jobs on the internet or on job boards aren't going to actually result in finding employment. "If I was looking for a job in 2026, I would honestly stop applying online."

The best way for job seekers to get a job is by 'cold applying.'

According to Glassdoor data, online applications accounted for 60% of all job offers reported on Glassdoor in 2025 and accounted for twice as many interviews and 1.5 times as many offers as other sources, including referrals, being recruited, and other methods. But they're losing their edge.

That share is down from a high in 2023 when cold applications led to 73% of all job offers. On top of that, the number of people being recruited into roles is climbing. The proportion of recruiter-sourced candidates increased 72% since 2023 to nearly 15% last year, Glassdoor found.

Advertisement

If you're unfamiliar with the term, cold applying simply means choosing a company you want to work for and reaching out to their hiring team without a referral to ask about any potential openings. It's the modern-day equivalent of walking around and handing out your resume.

Recruiters recommend making strategic connections to get on their radar.

O'Donnell told CNBC Make It that her job application strategy would most likely start with creating a list and following the 20 or 40 companies she's looking to work for on job boards like Glassdoor and LinkedIn. Pay attention to what they're posting about.

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Advertisement

O'Donnell explained, "All of these recruiters that are on those platforms, the way you’re going to show up in the recruiting results is by engaging with their company’s content."

Another strategy O'Donnell recommended is for job seekers to create their own posts on platforms like LinkedIn and connect with people at their dream companies and engage thoughtfully with the things they're posting about.

"What’s working right now on social is having dialogues about your work, the industry, the skill sets," O’Donnell explained, “and that’s building a connection that then can lead to you messaging them and saying, ‘I’ve really liked what you’re saying on social. We seem to have similar views. Can we connect?'"

With the changing landscape of the job market, people searching for employment are having to really bend with the times. And a lot of that bending involves letting go of habits that once worked and adopting other means. It might be trial and error, but eventually you'll hit something worthwhile.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.