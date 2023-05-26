11-Year-Old Tells Hairstylist That Her Mom Said She'd Look More Like Her If Her Hair Was Blonde

An 11-year-old girl who was getting her hair highlighted shared the reason why she wanted her hair dyed with her hairstylist. Kenzie, who works as a stylist at a salon in Arizona, shared the process of dyeing her young client’s hair, and the heartfelt conversation that they shared at the appointment.

11-year-old Carson said she wanted her hair highlighted because her mom said she’d look more like her with blonde hair.

“My mom says if I had blonde hair, then I’d look like her,” Carson told Kenzie.

“You look like your dad?” Kenzie asked, to which Carson nodded. “Is that why you want blonde hair?” she asked. “Kind of,” Carson responded, and Kenzie laughed supportively. “To look a little more like your mom,” she agreed.

Certain salons and doctors don’t recommend using permanent hair dye on children’s hair until they reach age 16 or older, as children’s hair is finer and less mature than teenage or adult hair. Pediatric Dermatologist Dr. Tace Rico spoke to Today.com about whether dyeing kids’ hair is a safety risk. Rico explained that kids’ hair can be damaged by the chemicals found in some hair dyes, like ammonia, bleach, and hydrogen peroxide.

"It's good to save the real, more formal dyes until kids are at least 16," Rico stated, recommending that parents turn to temporary, semi-permanent hair dyes for kids who want to try out a new look.

Photo: TikTok

While not all parents are on board with the idea of dyeing children’s hair, it’s clear that the conversation Carson had with Kenzie was a nurturing one, in which Carson could share aspects of her life with a caring adult. Carson told Kenzie about her friend’s birthday and the sleepover they planned to celebrate. She shared her outlook on homework and spelling tests— it turns out, Carson isn't a huge fan of either school-mandated activity.

When Kenzie revealed Carson’s new look in the mirror, the 11-year-old exclaimed, “It looks so good! Thank you!” She smiled widely, happy with her appearance— and aren't confidence and self-love solid values to build in for kids learning who they are and what they like?

Carson's excitement for her new look, along with her sweet gossip session, makes the trip to the salon seem entirely worthwhile.

11 years old is a tender age, existing right on the cusp between childhood and adolescence. At that age, kids are just beginning to figure out who they are and how they want to present themselves to the world. Unlike tattoos or cosmetic surgery — which are both permanent — hair dye seems like a fairly harmless solution to offer to a kid who wants to change their appearance. Done safely, dyeing a kid’s hair is a way for them to express themselves and try out different styles.

People who disagree with Carson’s mom’s choice to let her daughter try out blonde hair would do well to remember that hair grows back and dyed hair doesn’t last forever.

