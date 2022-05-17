Johnny Depp's Assistant Branded Him 'Disgusting' For 'Kicking' Amber Heard In Released Texts

Texts sent to Amber Heard from Johnny Depp's former assistant suggest his team were aware that the actor allegedly abused his wife as far back as 2014.

The texts have reemerged in the midst of Depp's ongoing legal battle against his ex-wife over her claims that he was abusive during their relationship.

Depp insists that he is innocent and his legal team have consistently claimed Heard's allegations lack evidence.

Texts from Johnny Depp's assistant support Amber Heard's abuse allegations.

The texts, which were publicly released in 2016 appear to show Stephen Deuters, telling Heard that Depp wept after learning he allegedly kicked his then-wife during a drunken argument on a private jet in May of 2014.

Yall remember those texts between Amber and Johnny Depp's assistant or is this rigged too pic.twitter.com/eXmujrsyik — Eman (@JlMlNSEESAW) August 13, 2016

Deuters is seen texting Heard, saying, "He was appalled. When I told him he kicked you, he cried. It was disgusting, and he knows it. He doesn't remember much, but we took him through all that happened. He's sorry, very sorry, and just wants to get better."

At the time, Deuters was Depp's personal assistant and worked with him for over seventeen years.

"He's teary. He doesn't want to be a f-up anymore," the texts continue.

"He's got bad indigestion this morning but otherwise alright. He's gone back to sleep for a bit. He's incredibly apologetic and knows he has done wrong. He wants to get better now. He's been very explicit about that this morning."

Heard then texted back to Deuters, saying she was unsure if she could stay with Johnny and "needed time." It is unknown whether it was time to be alone to think or time away from him.

"Obviously he has no idea what he did or to the extent that he did it. If someone was truly honest with him about how bad it really was, he'd be appalled. The man Johnny is would be humiliated."

Heard replies, explaining that she remembers every detail.

Depp, at the time, allegedly believed that Heard was having an affair with James Franco, her co-star in "True Deception," which led to the possible May 2014 incident aboard the private jet.

Heard also testified about the alleged assault while facing questioning as part of Depp's defamation case against her.

Amber Heard tells the court of the time Johnny Depp kicked her to the ground on his private jet, in front of his security staff, who watched and did nothing. #IStandWithAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/GjvKiQabuF — Ivana Escalera (@IvanaE) May 5, 2022

During his libel case against "The Sun" newspaper in 2020, Depp admitted that it was "very likely" that he may have consumed ecstasy, alcohol, cocaine, marijuana, and prescription painkillers before boarding the plane.

Johnny Depp's team claim the texts were not an admission of abuse

Deuters, who now works with Depp’s production company, has been somewhat inconsistent with his opinions on the text messages.

In 2016, TMZ reported that Deuters believed the texts were heavily doctored and claimed he planned to testify under oath that he never had the conversation included in the texts.

However, in 2020, when Deuters did testify as part of Depp’s libel case against The Sun he claimed Depp is the one who told him what to say in the messages.

“I knew that Ms Heard was the abuser in the relationship and I was appalled that she would behave in this way.”

He said Depp had told him to “type whatever you need to type” in order to “placate her, deflate the situation, create peace and get her on side.”

Kurtis Condra is a writer focusing on Entertainment and News. He covers news related to celebrities and wants to get it out quickly and accurately.