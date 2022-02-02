Whoopi Goldberg Labels Herself A ‘Jewish-American Princess’ Despite Having No Jewish Ancestry & Not Practicing Judaism

Whoopi Goldberg’s recent faux pas on "The View" in which she stated that the Holocaust "wasn’t about race," has landed her in hot water online.

Goldberg has faced criticism for her comments which she seems to have taken to heart, issuing an apology and bringing the CEO of the Anti Defamation League onto her show to discuss how race factored into the Holocaust.

Her response could not save her, however, from the two-week suspension that she has since received.

Goldberg’s comments also have people looking back at Goldberg’s past comments about Judaism, including the times when she has claimed to be Jewish herself.

All of this has left some confused as to what exactly is Goldberg's connection to the Jewish community.

Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish?

Goldberg has claimed to be Jewish and has faced backlash for calling herself by the pejorative term, “Jewish-American Princess,” but she doesn't seem to have clarified what exactly that means since she neither has Jewish lineage nor does she seem to practice Judaism.

Whoopi Goldberg has never converted to Judaism.

By her own admission, Goldberg isn’t interested in going to Temple or reading the Jewish scripture.

She said in a 2016 interview, “I just know I am Jewish. I practice nothing. I don't go to temple, but I do remember the holidays. Religion is a lot of work, it's exhausting. So I keep it simple, I have a pretty good relationship with God. We talk.”

Of course, practicing Judaism faith isn't the only way a person can be Jewish, there are plenty of people that are of Jewish descent and consider themselves part of the Jewish people but do not practice Judaism themselves.

However, this identifier doesn't apply to Goldberg either.

Whoopi Goldberg does not appear to have any Jewish ancestry.

The best information available online comes from the mid-2000s when a DNA test determined that Goldberg’s heritage was 92% African and 8% European with seemingly no specific indication of Jewish ancestry.

With all of that being said, Goldberg has insisted, without evidence, that there is some Jews in her ancestry and claims to feel a connection with Israel.

“I feel a real connection there, but also with Palestine as well. We are one people, we really are,” she has said.

It’s difficult to say how “valid” Goldberg’s claim that she’s Jewish is given how muddy both the story and definitions are.

Whoopi Goldberg's real name is Caryn Johnson.

Many could assume that Goldberg has Jewish ancestors due to her last name but even that isn't accurate.

Goldberg was originally born Caryn Johnson, but over the years she took on the name “Whoopi Goldberg,” which apparently comes from somewhere on her mom’s side of the family.

Goldberg has said of the unique name situation of her name, “My mother did not name me Whoopi, but Goldberg is my name, it's part of my family, part of my heritage. Just like being black.”

While some of the story is buried in Goldberg’s personal life and beyond the scope of reasonable public inquiry, Goldberg has spoken at length about her experiences with Judaism and the Jewish people as well as claiming that she herself is Jewish.

Goldberg says that her mother once told her their original family name was "not Jewish enough" for her to find success in the industry.

This also reflects another deeply troubling aspect of Goldberg's view of Jews and Judaism as it suggests she chose to adopt a Jewish identity to benefit from what she perceives as the privileges that would come with a Jewish name without actually doing any research on how to best advocate for Jewish people.

Regardless of where Goldberg now situates herself in the Jewish community, hopefully her recent actions will teach her more about the experiences of Jewish people and help her be a better ally to the Jewish community.

However, the question must be asked, does it make sense for Whoopi Goldberg to share the same socio-ancestral label as a victim of the holocaust? Their descendants? A rabbi?

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.