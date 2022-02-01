Whoopi Goldberg’s Comments On ‘The View’ Reflect A Harmful Misunderstanding About Race & The Holocaust

Whoopi Goldberg has been facing some flak for comments made on “The View” and has since apologized.

The host has had to apologize for offensive and factually incorrect statements she made while discussing the Holocaust on a recent episode of the talk show.

What did Whoopi Goldberg say about the Holocaust on 'The View'?

Goldberg mistakenly stated that “the Holocaust isn't about race.”

In the clips that have been widely circulated online, Goldberg can be seen claiming that the atrocities of the Holocaust where commit by white people to other white people.

In a segment discussing a Tenessee school board’s banning of the graphic novel “Maus” by Art Spiegelman, Goldberg shared a take on the issue, “If you're going to do this, then let's be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn't about race.”

Goldberg immediately received some pushback from the other hosts, but she continued to double down on her position, claiming that the Holocaust was “about man’s inhumanity to man” instead.

Whoopi Goldberg has since retracted her statement and apologized.

Goldberg tweeted an apology after the show, saying, “On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systemic annihilation of the Jewish people - who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected.”

Goldberg also spoke about the situation on “The View” and invited on Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League to continue and expand on the conversation of race and how it pertains to the Holocaust.