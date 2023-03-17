Server Job Listing Demands Applicants Can 'Handle Sarcasm,' 'Have An Alarm Clock' Aren't 'Grumpy Introverts'

An ad posted for a position at a restaurant has garnered mixed reactions based on the very specific requirements applicants are supposed to have.

In a TikTok video, Abbey explained that she had come across an ad on Craiglist for an open position at a restaurant in her area. At first, the description for the position seemed normal enough, but as Abbey kept reading, she realized that wasn't the case.

She details 'insane' qualifications for a restaurant server job ad posted to Craiglist.

In her video, Abbey recited a job ad she had found on Craiglist to be a restaurant server, saying that the post had started off "normal."

The job ad had described the environment as a "fun, fast-paced unique bar restaurant” looking for someone who will be “sober on the job” and “calm in a fast-paced environment.”

However, the Craiglist ad quickly took a turn and began listing off odd and rather specific reasons that someone shouldn't apply for the position as these things wouldn't be tolerated by management.

"Then [the job ad] goes on to this huge paragraph, and it starts with: 'please do not apply if you have no sense of humor or can't handle skillful sarcasm, have no alarm clock, oversleep, have a cellphone battery that dies constantly preventing you from contacting us,'" Abbey read.

The unnamed restaurant's ad continued, writing that people who "have to give friends rides to work later than we start work, call out sick with an excuse because you partied too hard the night before your shift, experience flat tires every week and suddenly become deathly ill on Coachella and Splash House weekends," shouldn't apply.

The ad also warned that applicants would "not last if you want to score social points with a cute patron by giving away food and beverage on our dime with our inventory."

The job listing quickly turns even more specific, with the hiring manager writing that people should "not apply if you need nights off because your grandma poisoned you with her ham again or your band has a gig and you need weekends off because your favorite roller derby team made it to the finals.”

More unacceptable reasons listed included claiming "it's ski season, you accidentally got on a plane to Vegas, you haven’t surfed in a while” or “you have a headache after going to too many garage sales.”

“You woke up in a good mood and didn’t want to ruin it, you’ve been at the casino all night and still have money to play with, you ordered takeout that is late and you have to be home to accept/pay for it," Abbey continued.

"You’ve locked yourself in the house by mistake and there are no windows to crawl out of or if you want to work a few weeks before you go on your ‘European vacation.'”

Along with the list of intolerable excuses, the job listing also didn't want people that "suffer from ‘trauma-drama’ syndrome, big egos, grumpy introverts, reactive and bad attitudes [are] unable to accept the fact that you get paid to work," to work with them.

People in the comments section had mixed reactions to the Craiglist job ad.

"They’re looking for damaged souls so you won’t have boundaries for their BS. High turnover is guaranteed," one TikTok user wrote.

Another user added, "sounds like they’ve just heard about every excuse in the book from employees not to show up for work."

"Could have made it simpler by saying can you show up on time and do the job," a third user pointed out.

The job description may be harsh or even unprofessional but it likely reflects the emotions of many restaurant owners and managers toward the staff trends in these jobs.

According to a 2021 Business Insider report, US Labor Department data shows restaurant workers are quitting their jobs at the highest rate in two decades. This is likely because this industry can be one of the most grueling areas to work in, made only worse by the impacts of the pandemic.

Business Insider also cited a survey that found that 62% of restaurant workers reported dealing with emotional abuse and disrespect from customers. That same survey found that, above all else, workers want — and need — higher pay in order to justify staying in the industry.

Workers reported that they would be more interested in a role if it offered promotion opportunities, flexible schedules, and health and PTO benefits. The most-cited reason for leaving a restaurant job was the opportunity to find higher pay in other industries and 9 out of 10 respondents said they would rather receive a set livable wage than have to rely on tips for their income.

All this proves that while the management team behind this sassy job posting might be feeling frustrated with their workers, their workers are probably feeling that same frustration and then some.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics.