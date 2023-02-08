Husband Flies In Business Class & Leaves His Wife And Toddler In Economy During 14-Hour Flight

A mother has received sympathy after dealing with a stressful traveling dilemma while flying with her husband and toddler.

The family was booked on a 14-hour flight, however, they would not be sitting all together, with the woman’s husband in upgraded seats, after he made the flight arrangements.

Now she is wondering if she is wrong for being annoyed with him for not booking seats altogether so that he could assist her with their toddler.

The man booked his seat in business class and booked his wife and son in the cheapest section of economy.

Sharing her story to the U.K.-based parenting forum, Mumsnet, the mother explained her frustrating situation.

She began the now-deleted post by revealing that her husband travels for work and asked his wife and two-year-old son to join him on one of his week-long trips. The woman agreed on one condition.

“I only agreed to go if my son and I flew premium economy as it's a long way,” she wrote. “I'll be on my own with a toddler whilst my husband is in business class (work paid for his ticket).”

The man assured his wife that he had taken care of their premium economy seating arrangements using his travel points.

Although six weeks later, the woman discovered that her husband had not upgraded her and their son to the upgraded seats.

“I discovered he'd lied and basically booked the cheapest economy tickets available (no seat reservation option/upgrade option),” she shared.

She called the airline in hopes of getting the upgraded seats her husband promised but was told that the premium economy section was fully booked on the departing flight, and on the way home the seats would cost an additional 2k.

Still, she assumed that when she checked into the flight online, she would be able to choose seats for herself and her son and secure them a window seat to make flying with a small child easier.

Unfortunately, she found out that they were only able to check in on arrival at the airport and wound up with aisle and middle seats.

"We are next to each other which is great but not ideal, I would have wanted a window/middle or two seats from the middle bank of the plane (got an inflatable footrest with the hope son can sleep as its a night flight but now can't use as we are stuck with middle and aisle seats),” the woman wrote.

She admitted that she “went nuts” on her husband and called him a “selfish prick” for not booking the premium economy seats that she had asked for in the first place.

She also believed that it was unfair that her husband would be enjoying the luxuries of business class while she had to take care of their son on the entire 14-hour flight.

“I doubt we can swap halfway through but did wonder if he could take our son to sleep with him as he will be able to lie down,” the woman shared.

"I'm worried that if my son has the middle seat and if he sleeps ill have to wake him up to let the person in the window seat go past.”

Other forum users empathized with the mother’s concerns and frustrations and criticized her husband.

"I'd be furious. What a crappy way to treat your wife and child," one user commented.

"It is a bit crappy of him.. he won't be able to take ds [darling son] with him to first class though as he doesn't have a seat booked there,” another user pointed out.

"Obviously just swap tickets with your husband and he if tries approaching you claim not to know him,” another user suggested. “Enjoy the champagne."

