Hospital Worker's Letter To 14-Year-Old Who Overdosed Is A Gentle Reminder That It Does Get Better

Japanese writer Haruki Murakami once said, “And once the storm is over, you won’t remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in. That’s what this storm’s all about.”

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the United States as of 2021. Just over 48,000 people died as a result of suicide and there were a reported 1.7 million suicide attempts in 2021. While these are bleak statistics, there are stories of hope that can help serve to keep us going when times are hard.

One person turned to Reddit with a short story that gives hope to those who need it most.

The Redditor is a hospital worker who cared for a 14-year-old girl who overdosed. They turned to the subreddit r/offmychest to write the teen a letter. “I hope you love your life, now,” they begin.

Then the Redditor details how they took care of the teen when they were admitted to the hospital for a suicide attempt. The teen ended up waking up and was okay, but would never remember the hospital worker because they were unconscious while the Redditor took care of them.

Next, they explain how they once tried to take their life at 14 years old too. They related to the teen they were treating because they too were covered in scars from cutting at that age.

Photo: Reddit

The OP hopes the teen loves their life now as they love theirs. This must have been a full circle moment for the Redditor because they were transported back to their childhood when they were just a teen hospitalized because of a suicide attempt.

This letter gives us a reminder that it does get better and to hold onto hope.

This takeaway was reflected in the comments as well with people sharing their stories regarding their own suicide attempts. One user contributed to the conversation by saying that they were also suicidal at 14 but they are 23 now and have the tools to stay out of the darkest parts of their mind. “It does get better, even if it’s never perfect,” they added.

Another user commented with their own story: “I was suicidal from the ages of 8 to 22, actively making attempts. I had an opiate overdose that didn’t kill me, just put me in a coma. It did get better. I’m 43 and I love my life and who I am as a person.”

A third user asks the Redditor if it really does get better. They respond by writing “Most of the time, it gets better. But it also gets worse. Sometimes, it is way worse, in ways you can't even imagine or predict. But at some point, it gets better.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts know that you are not alone. Reach out for help by visiting or calling a support line:

Call or text 988 to connect to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Call 866-427-4747 to connect to the 24-hour Crisis Hotline.

Call 1-800-273-8255 to connect to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Although it may seem impossible right now, speaking from my own experience, it truly does get better. The storm will pass and you will become a better person because of it.

Tarah Hickel is a Washington-based writer and a frequent contributor to YourTango. She focuses on entertainment and news pieces including human interest stories.