Homeless Woman Celebrating Her Pregnancy & 'Hoping It's A Girl' Goes Shopping With Stranger But Faces Backlash

In America, over half a million people were experiencing homelessness as of 2020. About 70% of these people were individuals, and the remaining 30% were families with children.

Factors such as a lack of affordable housing and low wages contribute to these unacceptable statistics, and while it’s uncomfortable to think about, most of us are much, much closer to experiencing homelessness than we will ever be to being a billionaire.

However, that doesn't mean we don't lack empathy towards those who aren't that different from us. And some comments on a recent video of a homeless woman have proved we have a long way to go when it comes to respecting the unhoused.

A TikTok video showing a homeless woman announcing her pregnancy divided viewers.

Self-described “designer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur” Isaiah Garza has grown their social media presence by posting videos of themselves “making dreams come true” for other people.

In Garza’s video, they meet up with a woman who shares that she’s pregnant.

When Garza asks what they could do to “put a smile on her face,” she asks for new shoes, and the two go shoe shopping together. At the end of the video, Garza asks if the shoes made her happy, and she responds, “Being your friend makes me even happier.”

Not everyone in the comments responded positively to the video. Hundreds of people raised objections to the fact that the woman in the video was pregnant and homeless. “Should a person in that situation really be having kids?” one person commented. “If you can’t afford to care for yourself you can’t afford a baby,” said another.

While it’s understandable that people would be concerned for the safety and well-being of the woman’s future baby, other commenters pointed out that nobody deserves or expects to become homeless, and that wealth doesn’t necessarily equate to being a good parent.

People reminded others that they don’t know the woman’s circumstances, such as how or when she became homeless. Garza took to the comments themselves to say “She’s a domestic abuse survivor and has been through so much in her life. She’s trying to rebuild her life and she needs support and love!”

Hundreds of people in the comments were willing to donate to ensure that the woman could take care of her future child.

Plenty of commenters asked for a GoFundMe or other way to donate to the woman in the video. While it doesn’t seem like they have posted any options to donate to the woman directly, Garza has links in their bio to donate to their nonprofit foundation.

Garza hasn’t posted any recent videos featuring the same woman, although they have promised updates to curious people in their comments. Regardless of if or when Garza posts an update, hopefully the woman is in a better situation now.

Federal and state government responses to the crisis of homelessness have been less than supportive. Instead of providing permanent housing for people in need, states like Missouri and Tennessee have passed bills criminalizing homelessness, and cities throughout the nation have implemented hostile architecture such as spikes on sidewalks and dividers on benches to prevent people experiencing homelessness from resting in public spaces.

In the midst of these inhumane national circumstances, influencers like Isaiah Garza, who make a living off of posting “inspirational,” “wholesome” content featuring people in need, have blown up on social media.

Influencers like Garza record themselves doing “random acts of kindness,” particularly for people in need. Philanthropy as a social media brand is a niche that some people have criticized as exploitative.

However, if making the content enables said influencers to keep making money to give to people who need it, then it can’t be all bad, right? Ultimately, while our government allows homelessness and poverty to exist, it’s difficult to criticize influencers for finding a financially viable way to provide people in their communities with resources.

