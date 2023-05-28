Groom Reveals Bride Cheated On Him With His Best Man During The Wedding Speech

According to data acquired from the Journal of Marriage and Divorce, an estimated 70% of married Americans admitted to cheating once in their marriages. But, what should you do if your spouse cheats before the wedding day?

Such was the case for one groom, who had found out that his bride was being unfaithful to him before they were set to walk down the aisle. Instead of confronting her and canceling the entire ceremony, he decided to get revenge.

He exposed that his bride cheated on him with his best man during the wedding speech.

The shocking wedding story was told on the UK-based podcast, "The Unfiltered Bride" hosted by professional wedding planners Georgie and Beth, who claimed that they had heard about the incident through an anonymous third party.

"I've got another story to tell you," Georgie announced. "I can't tell you who told me because I'm not really allowed to tell the story, but, f--k it, I'm gonna tell the story anyway."

She explained that there had been a wedding that was going smoothly. The bride and groom exchanged their vows, got married, and were getting ready to start the speeches during the wedding reception. The father of the bride had just finished his speech when the groom decided to give one too.

"Groom stands up and says ‘Just before I like properly get started, there [are] some envelopes coming around now, if you could all open them up. Yeah, those are pictures of the bride f-–---g the best man, so I’ll be leaving now,'” Georgia said.

Photo: Vladimir Konoplev/Pexels

She claimed that after dropping that bombshell, the groom "dropped the microphone" and not only did he leave, but so did all of his family members, who had known about the bride cheating the entire time as well and as revenge, wanted the bride to have to pay for the food and all of the other wedding costs.

“The bride’s family paid for everything. Karma is a b---h,” both Georgie and Beth said. “Karma is a b---h, the best man as well!”

Some people in the comments section weren't too impressed at the groom's idea of revenge.

"But if they’re at the reception making speeches then they’ve already had the ceremony and he married her…" one TikTok user pointed out. Another user added, "Why did he even go through with the wedding?"

While finding out that your spouse cheated, especially right before your wedding day, can be a disappointing and glum realization, the "karma" the groom intended to give the bride is a bit problematic, especially in the form of revenge porn.

Revenge porn refers to the act of sharing sexually explicit images or videos of a person without their consent, typically by a former partner or acquaintance, with the intent to cause harm, embarrassment, or humiliation.

It is a harmful and morally objectionable practice that raises serious concerns regarding privacy, consent, and the well-being of individuals involved, not to mention very much illegal. It goes against the principles of both respect and consent.

Of course, it's unfortunate that the groom discovered the person he planned on spending the rest of his life with had cheated, his response was definitely not the correct way to go about it.

Nia Tipton is a Brooklyn-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.