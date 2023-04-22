Grandma Says Ignores Her Daughter's Calls So She Can Keep Babysitting Her Newborn Grandchild— Gets Called Out For Making The New Mom Worry

A grandma got called out online for making a joke about ignoring her daughter’s phone call while babysitting her newborn grandchild.

Rachel, a grandmother living in Fort Worth, Texas, discovered that not everyone on the internet shares her sense of humor after she posted a video to TikTok of herself holding her baby grandson, while ignoring the fact that her daughter was trying to get in touch with her.

She joked about ignoring her daughter’s calls so she could keep babysitting her newborn grandchild, but some said she made the new mom worry.

The bond between a grandparent and their grandchildren can be strong, and many parents appreciate the level of support that they receive from their parents while raising their own children.

While many people in the comments of Rachel’s TikTok acknowledged that loving bond with heart-face emojis and words of praise, others didn’t think her post was funny, at all. One person commented, “Way to induce panic and break trust in your postpartum daughter.”

“Ignoring my daughter’s calls would make her worry too much!” commented another grandma. Another person said, “Imagine posting on social media and actually expecting every single person in the world to agree with you, and even to think you are funny.” The same person came back to the comments to share her opinion on how a grandma should behave, “Grandmas that support the baby/momma bond rock. Don’t be gross. Get a hobby, volunteer, go to the gym, meet friends for lunch. Mom says time is up.”

Rachel clapped back at her detractors, coming to the comments to defend the fact that she ignored her own daughter’s phone calls.

“Imagine jumping to such a ‘gross’ conclusion over a video on TikTok. It’s a joke. I am literally sitting on my daughter’s couch with the baby so she can get stuff done and take care of my 22-month grandson. Jumping to such a hurtful conclusion says a lot about you.”

In reality, this grandma is likely providing a vital and cost-saving service to her daughter by stepping up to cover childcare responsibilities from time to time.

In 2019, the Center for American Progress reported that childcare expenses amounted to 35% of low-income families' earnings. Their reporting also found that the US Department of Health and Human Services stated that child care is considered affordable if it costs families no more than 7% of their income.

In 2022, USA Facts found that the average family with children spent $7,131 of their income to pay for childcare in 2021. Childcare costs were also 28% higher in 2020 than in 2010.

With the rising costs of raising children, many parents are grateful to have family support, but it’s also important for parents to set boundaries with grandparents regarding what they want that care to look like.

Even Rachel's own daughter, Lisa, seemed to find the TikTok post about having her calls ignored humorous. She also left a comment on her mother's post, saying, "I didn't even realize this went viral! And I'm the daughter, lol."

As long as Lisa found her mom's actions funny, it seems that there was no harm done— she knew where her baby and her mom were the entire time they were together; in fact, as Rachel points out, they were at Lisa's home the whole time.

It’s clear from Rachel’s post just how much she loves being with her grandson, even if people across the internet didn’t understand or appreciate her joking tone.

