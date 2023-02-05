Sweet Girl Leaves A Message For Her Family On Their Ring Video Before School – But Viewers Question Her Safety

As parents, the introduction of doorbell video systems like Ring has been a lifesaver. We get to monitor our children’s comings and goings whether we are home or not.

A TikToker named Jody Jo recently shared a video of the unique way her daughter chooses to use her family’s Ring video before starting her day.

She takes the time to leave a loving message before heading to school.

The video begins with the young girl exiting her home with her backpack on. The caption reads, “Every morning, my daughter leaves a message.”

After closing the front door, she puts both hands in her pockets and turns to face the camera.

The first part of her message is an update for her parents. She says, “I’m going to school. See ya’ll later. I love ya’ll and hope you have a nice day.”

Those words would have been an unexpected gesture of kindness for most parents whose kids had stopped to with them well, but the young lady doesn’t stop there.

She continues, “Drive safe if anyone drives while I’m at school. I hope ya’ll drive safe.” Her sweet words and caring demeanor are enough to make any parent proud.

Before leaving, the girl has more to say. “I hope ya’ll have a nice day and I hope you accomplish all your goals this year.”

With that, the video ends and she presumably walks off into the cold, dark morning to head for school.

Viewers of the video are worried about the girl.

You might expect to see comments from people, whose were moved by such a caring young person, and those comments were definitely posted.

One person said, “GREAT Kid!!!! Her parents are the real deal!!! Amazing job parents! Respect!”

Another person posted, “I pray she never loses this quality about her.” And someone else was emotional, sharing, “Why am I crying at work [right now]?”

But surprisingly, most of the feedback in the comments was from people concerned about a girl so young heading off into the dark alone in the wee hours of the morning.

The first commenter opined, “She [is] crying out for someone to come stand with her.”

Someone replied in agreeance, posting, “Right. You can hear it in her voice.”

The alarm grew as others pointed out that it wasn’t safe for her to leave home alone before daylight.

One woman questioned the mother, asking her, “Why is no one up watching her to make sure she’s safe? It’s dark as hell out there and people crazy.”

Yet another TikToker offered a haunting hypothesis about the video. “I feel like she does this out of fear of something happening to her. It's dark and she's alone. Just an observation.”

From there, concern about the safety of the young lady continued to mount. Viewer after viewer voiced their disagreement with the parents allowing their precious daughter to leave home alone.

“It's dark. Somebody should be watching her. I could never. I would see her getting in the car,” a lady added.

Others thought the comments of concern were over the top.

Though many people were worried about the student’s well-being, some stepped into the comments to remind everyone that this was not out of the norm.

“So… none of y’all waited for the bus to school in the dark by yourselves? Yeah alright,” one woman quipped.

Another TikToker piggybacked, saying, “Some of y’all are really blessed. Not every family is able to drop off their kids! Queen be safe and stay sweet!”

