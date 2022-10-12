Woman Held Captive In Excelsior Springs Claims She Was Kidnapped From An Area Police Recently Denied A Serial Killer Was Targeting

Court documents in the case of the Excelsior Springs, Missouri woman who escaped captivity have revealed more details surrounding her kidnapping, including where she had originally been taken.

The 22-year-old woman managed to escape her captor's home after being found in the early morning on October 7, wearing latex lingerie and a metal collar with what appeared to be a padlock on the front, according to the Kansas City Star.

The victim told neighbors and police that she'd escaped the home where she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted.

She also claimed that the man who abducted her had "killed" her friends, and they "didn't make it."

Court documents revealed she told authorities that she'd been picked up on Prospect, the main street that runs in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to court documents, the unnamed woman said that her suspected captor, Timothy Haslett Jr., took her from the street at the beginning of September.

She told officers that Haslett Jr. kept her in a small room in the basement that he had built while she was bound with handcuffs on her wrists and ankles.

“He kept her restrained in handcuffs on her wrists and ankles. She was able to get free when he took his child to school,” the documents said.

The woman told police that Haslett whipped and raped her frequently.

However, the area where the woman had been taken was previously brought to Kansas City police's attention after a video claimed there was a serial killer targeting women in the community.

In September 2022, people on social media urged the police to act on the potential serial killer.

A video posted to TikTok and shared on other platforms urged authorities to do something about a serial killer that was targeting Black girls.

The video, which has since been deleted, claimed that there was a serial killer in Kansas City targeting young black girls and nobody was reporting it, and police weren't taking necessary action.

It also stated that there were four victims already, and three more girls were reported missing.

In response, police denied the rumors that there was a serial killer targeting women in that area.

"We are aware of the social media post circulating regarding the murder of 4 women in Kansas City, Missouri, in the past week at the hands of a 'serial killer' and the report of 3 additional women missing," a department official said in a statement.

"We want to make the public aware this claim is completely unfounded. There is no basis to support this rumor."

It now seems that police might've been wrong about a serial killer after apprehending Haslett Jr. for kidnapping a woman in the same area where other women had gone missing in the past.

The woman who escaped her captor's home also told the neighbors who helped her that the man who'd abducted her had other victims in his home that he had "killed."

The Excelsior Springs Police Department have since arrested Timothy Haslett Jr., who has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree assault.

