Ethan Crumbley’s Parents Blow Kisses & Exchange Messages During Court Hearing For Oxford School Shooting

The parents of accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley have been reprimanded by prosecutors over their behavior during court proceedings.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are on trial for involuntary manslaughter over their alleged involvement in their accused son's decision to carry out the Oxford school shooting which claimed the lives of four students.

As their son's trial heads to a psychiatric evaluation after an insanity plea, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley are being accused of “making a mockery” of proceedings and the shooting at the Michigan school, according to an original report from the Detroit Free Press.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were seen blowing kisses and sending secret signals to each other during the trial.

On multiple occasions, video footage shows both Jennifer and James to be mouthing “I love you,” as well as other secret conversations and blowing kisses to each other in the courtroom and on Zoom — whenever it is required.

The prosecution has asked a judge to put a stop to these activities as they deem them to be "inappropriate" and "disrespectful" means of communication during a very serious court case.

"These communications ... not only disparage the integrity of the judicial proceedings as a serious distraction, but are also traumatic for the families of the deceased victims," Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Markeisha Washington wrote in her filing.

"Their communication is far more distracting and offensive than a cell phone going off, which the court would not condone."

They are both facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the purchase and failure to secure the gun they allegedly purchased for their son, Ethan.

Families of the Oxford shooting victims have allegedly expressed disdain over James and Jennifer Crumbley's interactions.

Prosecutors claim that they have been contacted by the families of the victims who are wondering why James and Jennifer are allowed to communicate in the courtroom at all.

“Mr. & Mrs. Crumbley’s conduct in court makes a mockery of the crimes they are accused of committing. The courtroom is not a place for blowing kisses and sending secret signals. This is a time for families to pursue justice," Chief Assistant Prosecutor David Williams said in a statement Wednesday.

According to a filing by the prosecutor, judges are allowed to restrict defendants from communicating with others so long as the judge believes that the conditions "are reasonably necessary to maintain the integrity of the judicial proceedings."

The families of the victims, according to court records, were upset about three separate occasions in which James and Jennifer interacted in an inappropriate manner.

During a hearing in December, James Crumbley "with his mask partially pulled down, mouthed what appeared to be ‘I love you’ to his wife.”

When that same hearing ended, “Jennifer left the courtroom, which led to ‘additional nonverbal communication’ between the couple,” according to McDonald.

Also, during a court hearing on Zoom on January 7th, during a breakout session with the attorneys and the judge, the pair “remained on screen during this breakout session and ... Jennifer Crumbley signaled and mouthed to (her husband) what appeared to be 'I love you,' waved at him, and continued to signal and mouth words to him."

While their attorneys were not immediately available to respond to requests, they said in court documents that the defense has "expressed a willingness" to instruct their clients to refrain from "this type of communication."

Both Jennifer and James are being held on $500,000 bonds, have denied all the allegations, and are being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.