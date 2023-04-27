Worker Says She Tried To Quit But Her Employer Rejected Her 2 Weeks Notice Because She Was 'Still Needed'

Usually, when an employee hands in their two-week notice, that's it. They are officially resigning and the next two weeks are dedicated to finishing up, collecting that last paycheck, and moving on.

However, for one worker, she was taken aback by her employer's response after letting them know that she would be leaving within the next two weeks. In a video, TikTok user Courtney Lynn revealed what happened after telling her employer she was resigning.

Lynn shared that she was forced to stay on at work after her employer rejected her two-week notice.

In Lynn's seven-second video, she wrote in overlay text that she had gone through the proper requirements to let her employer know she would be leaving her position and the company soon. Instead of being met with confirmation from her employer, Lynn's notice was rejected.

"When I put my 2 weeks in at a job, and it got rejected because I'm still needed," Lynn wrote. In the caption of the video, she explained that she is now employed at three different companies just so she is able to make ends meet.

While that's definitely an unusual response, employers are not legally obligated to confirm an employee's two-week notice, since putting in a notice is also not a required thing. According to Business News Daily, despite work etiquette and standards, no laws require employees to give any notice whatsoever — let alone two weeks — before quitting.

While breached contracts may impact compensation or trigger a lawsuit, there aren’t any legal protections for employers when employees decide to leave.

In the comments section, people offered Lynn advice.

"Unless you have a contract that says otherwise, once you put in your two weeks you owe your employer nothing else," one TikTok user wrote.

Another user added, "Two weeks is a courtesy in most states. There is no legal reason, and it surely can't be rejected. You aren't under legal obligation."

"My last job tried to refuse mine I told them I would be out of the state from that day on. They still haven’t hired a cover it’s been four months," a third user chimed in.

Lynn clarified that she agreed to continue working for her job at reduced hours because she does like it there, to which other TikTok commenters encouraged her to try and ask for higher pay when she is given her last paycheck.

"I'd take that as an opportunity to set my salary. You need me so bad then double my pay. I want it in writing immediately. No? Guess you don't need me," a fourth user suggested.

