DoorDash Driver Says He's 'Thinking About Quitting' After Customer Climbs Through Window To Retrieve Her Order

We’ve all had moments on the job where we’ve contemplated quitting, whether it be due to poor management, low pay, or even bizarre things we’ve seen while working that make us question why we’re even there in the first place.

One man is facing this exact dilemma after witnessing something that looked like it came straight out of “The Exorcist” movie while making food deliveries.

The DoorDash driver filmed a customer climbing out of her window to retrieve her order.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed nearly 2 million times, the driver (@jonathaneljay87) recorded an unusual experience with the customer during his first day on the job.

As he sits in his car outside of the customer’s home awaiting the woman to pick up her food delivery from him, he notices a figure emerging from one of the windows on the side of the house.

The woman forces her body through the window headfirst and exits through the open window in a bizarre manner, breaking her fall with her arms outstretched, before running toward the man’s car to obtain her delivery.

The man shared that he was ‘thinking about quitting’ after witnessing the customer’s actions.

“My first day doing DoorDash, thinking about quitting,” he wrote in the text overlay of the video, adding a laughing emoji to the end of it.

TikTok users speculated in the comments why the woman did not exit through the front door.

“She didn’t want to share with whoever was by the front door,” one user suggested.

“When you told the kids there was food at home but you don’t want food from home.” another user wrote.

“POV: you’re renting a room and you don’t want the owner to see you buying food when you’re behind on rent,” another user commented.

Other users were alarmed by the customer’s dramatic window exit.

“If it was night time I would've left ASAP that was a scary movie moment no thanks,” one user wrote.

“I thought it was a snake at first and then her head slowly came out I almost threw my phone,” another user shared.

“I thought it was Michael Myers at first!!!” one user believed.

“She just came out all casual like it wasn't her first time doing that,” another user pointed out.

Other users shared their own similar experiences ordering DoorDash and explained their reasons why they asked their drivers to deliver their orders to the window.

“One time I ordered Uber eats and I didn't want to get out of my room so I told the guy to give me my food through my bedroom window lol,” one user revealed.

Hopefully, the driver reconsiders his decision and continues working for DoorDash so he can continue to share his strange customer interactions with us!

