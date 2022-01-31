Donald Trump's Dangerous Promise To Jan. 6 Rioters Acknowledges His Role In The Insurrection

Former president and ruthless businessman, Donald Trump, made waves over the weekend after sharing a series claims during a Texas rally and in a blog post he wrote on his website.

There was a huge crowd at the rally in Conroe, Texas, where Trump seemingly gave a glimpse of what a 2024 election campaign would look like and talked about several topics concerning the investigations on his family and the 2020 election.

Trump claimed that if he runs and wins the 2024 election, he’ll pardon Jan. 6 rioters.

The former president, who's term ended with a violent attack on the Capitol buildings in early 2021, suggested that he would pardon insurrectionists if he was to become president again.

Over the course of the past year, we have seen many of those insurrectionists arrested and prosecuted for their crimes.

Trump, who has been under investigation for his role in the January 6th riots and has been broadly seen as allegedly seen as an instigator who called for the riot to happen in the first place, has now outright stated that the insurrectionists are not being treated "fairly."

BREAKING: President Trump promises to PARDON Jan. 6 prisoners if he runs and wins in 2024 pic.twitter.com/teYbYNBcuB — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) January 30, 2022

“If I run, and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6th fairly,” he said to a roar of cheers from the massive crowd. “We will treat them fairly, and if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

Not only is Trump setting a dangerous precedent for domestic terrorists to commit crimes on Trump’s behalf in hopes of pardons, but it also shows signs of a dictator in the making.

Abusing the powers of the presidential position in order to achieve your personal goals and continue to control the government and population is what a dictator does.

Not only is he setting a very dangerous precedent, but he’s also admitting some sort of guilt or involvement in the riot itself.

Trump could have done away with the January 6th insurrection and completely ignored it as it’s a stain on his future campaign and would make it very hard for him to get back in with the GOP — instead, he decided to double down and show his support to the rioters.

By saying that he believes “they are being treated so unfairly,” he’s showing his sympathies for the people who fought on his behalf to overturn the election — the very thing our democracy stands on.

He even said as much in one of his “Statements” that he posts on his website as the 45th President of the United States, despite not being president anymore.

Talk about saying the quiet part loud. Trump here admits or rather boasts that what he wanted Mike Pence to do was to "overturn the election." pic.twitter.com/yo6SIOKlu0 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 31, 2022

“If the Vice President (Mike Pence) had ‘absolutely no right’ to change the Presidential Election results in the Senate, despite fraud and many other irregularities,” he said, “how come the Democrats and RINO Republicans, like Wacky Susan Collins, are desperately trying to pass legislation that will not allow the Vice President to change the results of the election?”

There is still no evidence of voter fraud or voting irregularities occurring in the 2020 election, but Trump is claiming that former Vice President Pence had a power in overturning the election, and wanted him to do as much.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!” he finished.

This further implicates him in the mess that occurred on January 6th, expressing his desire to overturn the election he believed was stolen from him but was simply won fairly.

If this statement wasn’t enough, Trump also talked about the investigation that the NY State is ongoing into the Trump family affairs, asking for massive protests if they do anything to his family.

After ranting about the prosecutors investigating him, Trump calls the prosecutors racist and says if they do anything illegal, he hopes there are massive protests in DC, New York, and Atlanta pic.twitter.com/RnY6F5OJNv — Acyn (@Acyn) January 30, 2022

“If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal,” he said, “I hope we are going to have, in this country, the biggest protest we have ever had in Washington D.C., in New York, in Atlanta, and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt.”

Sounds similar to what he said before the riots in January, but also shows how Trump repeatedly calls for his cult-like following and promotes violence whenever things don’t go his way.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.