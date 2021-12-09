Catfish Arrested For Chatting With Underage Girls Allegedly Linked To Delphi Murders Of Abigail Williams And Liberty German

It’s been almost five years since the gruesome murders of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, two teens who were killed near the Monon High Bridge Trail in the Delphi Historic Trails of Delphi, Indiana.

Now, investigators are once again asking for the public’s help in what was once a case gone cold.

On February 13, 2017, best friends Abby and Libby, off from school, were walking the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Indiana when an unidentified man, often referred to as "Bridge Guy" among internet sleuths, approached them and directed them to go “down the hill,” in a chilling audio captured on Libby’s cell phone.

Libby started recording the interaction when both girls became suspicious of the stranger walking toward them.

Sadly, on February 14, the bodies of Abby and Libby were recovered in the woods surrounding the trail.

Two sketches were subsequently released throughout the investigation, leading to thousands of tips.

However, efforts were unsuccessful to identify the unknown man.

Armchair detectives on Reddit and Facebook, alongside police, used resources to find "Bridge Guy." And while he's still wanted, they were able to find and arrest other criminals.

This included potential suspects, such as Daniel Nations who was believed to be the murderer; however, through DNA, Nations was found to be innocent of the murders.

Police also released a sketch of the man seen in the video of Libby's cell phone.

Now, Indiana State Police have released a video describing a social media persona on several platforms, including Snapchat and Instagram, who was active during 2016-2017.

The account that went by “anthony_shots” depicted themselves as a young, attractive model who drove fancy cars and flaunted his wealth. The fake Instagram account is now set to private.

The user allegedly solicited nude photos from underage girls while also attempting to get their addresses and meet them in person.

Indiana State Police has made it very clear that the man in the photos, who they have identified as a known model, is not a person of interest.

However, they are looking for anyone who had contact with the profile behind the catfishing account that posted photos of money, half naked selfies, and sports cars.

Who is the person behind anthony_shots?

According to documents, a man named Kegan Anthony Kline is linked to the account.

Kline was arrested in August 2020 on charges of possession of child pornography, obstruction of justice, and child exploitation; however, these charges are not currently linked to Abby and Libby's murders.

Despite not being charged with their murders, Kline chatted with Libby and Abby in 2016 and 2017. Kline is currently in custody awaiting a pre-trial conference on December 16, 2021.

Officials first connected with Kline in 2017 after a search warrant led the FBI to a physical address that was associated with the anthony_shots account, known for soliciting underage girls.

Kline admitted to receiving approximately 100 sexually explicit photos of around 15 different girls, all under the age of 18. During the investigation, authorities believed Kline may have used another online username: emilyann45.

According to court documents, “There were CSAM (child sex abuse material) filed that depicted female children approximately 12 to 17 years of age, posing nude and/or partially nude; and/or performing a sex act on themselves. There were files located which depicted children between the approximate ages of 3 and 11 engaged in a sex act with an adult..."

The highly-redacted 34-page Probable Cause Affidavit can be read here in its entirety.

Indiana State Police has released the following statement regarding the connection between Kline and the Delphi murders: "We do not confirm or deny anyone who is or is not a suspect in any ongoing investigation. At this time, we are looking for any information about the 'anthony_shots' profile and anyone who may have had contact with that profile."

The case of the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German is still open.

If you have any information, please contact the Delphi Tip Line, including any attachments that may be revelent, to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or by phone at 765-822-3535.

