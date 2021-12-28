Daycare Worker Fat-Shames 5-Year-Old, Telling Mother To 'Put Him On A Diet'

A Texas mother was left angered after a worker at her 5-year-old son’s daycare left a note in his lunchbox urging her to “put him on a diet.”

Francesca Easdon had sent her son, Kyler, to school with a note in his lunchbox that read, “Please tell [my son] that his mommy loves him so much and I’m thinking about him.”

However, when her son returned home, the note in the box contained a new and rather upsetting message that read, “NO! Put him on a diet [and] GO AWAY!”

“It took a minute to register what I even saw and I just kept re-reading it and I just stood there for a minute,” Easdon told KTRK.

In a since deleted Facebook post, Easdon wrote that the message made her feel “absolutely livid,” and immediately drove her to schedule a meeting with the school that her son has attended for three years.

Easdon said her son is “extremely picky” but she’s been trying to introduce him to new and healthy food options that he can eat for lunch.

“For the record, I feel that Kyler is absolutely perfect the way he is, I’m just helping him make healthier choices,” she wrote.

During the meeting with the school’s director, Easdon revealed that the incident was being investigated, but that “almost no remorse was shown.”

“I am disgusted that I put my trust in these people to care for my child and this is what I get in return,” Easdon wrote in her post. “Instead of his school being supportive I am in absolute shock at what happened.”

When Easdon was questioning school officials about what they were planning to do, she let it be known that she wanted the person who wrote the note to be terminated.

According to Easdon’s Facebook post, the teacher that was involved in the incident confessed and was ultimately fired from the Rocking Horse Day Care.

“The teacher that wrote this note confessed while I was at work and was fired, but nothing has been done about the other situations. Zero remorse for their actions,” Easdon wrote.

Easdon said that she feels as though there is “something wrong” with the teacher who shamed her son.

“The thing that upset me the most is [that] this is bullying,” Easdon said. “To know a grown-up, who knows how hard life is and how mean people can be, can say something like that, especially about a child, is — they’re sick.”

Easdon, rightfully so, has expressed her frustration with how the daycare handled the situation, stating in her post that she removed Kyler from the school and enrolled him somewhere else.

“I tried to handle it [in] a way that showed Kyler that you don’t have to stoop to that level,” the mother wrote. “We are sharing it with everyone though so other parents can be aware.”

She also urged other parents to always be aware of their own child’s daycares and “to stay away from this facility.”

“They do NOT deserve the privilege of teaching our children,” Easdon wrote.

A representative from the school said that the employee’s actions were an “absolute disgrace” and promised that any similar incidents would not be tolerated.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.