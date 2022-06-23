Data Finds Republican States Are ‘Obsessed’ With Searching For Transgender Porn While Voting Against Trans Rights

According to the Human Rights Campaign, more than 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced this year, 2022 — many of which directly and implicity attack the transgender community.

These laws have prodominently been introduced in states dominated by Republican influence and show an increasingly aggresive dismantling of years of progress toward equality for all LGBTQ+ folk.

Despite the clear hatred towards the queer and transgender communities that Republicans show on the surface, there exists a much deeper connection between the right and the LGBTQ+ community that they want to keep under wraps.

Data has found that Republicans search for transgender porn in high volumes.

According to data compiled by Lawsuit.org and studied against demographic statistics regarding political alignment, “Republicans love transgender porn, A LOT.”

The organization sites Ahrefs.com, a platform that tracks online searches, and claims that there are approximately 4.7 Million transgender porn-related Google searches each month.

Lawsuit.org believes that their data shows Republicans make up the largest percentage of those searches.

“In fact, the more Republican they are,” they claim, “the more they seem to like it.”

The way they compiled the data and reached this conclusion was by grabbing daily Google search trend data from June 1, 2022 to June 19, 2022, segmenting it by metro areas, and comparing it to 2020 election voting trends, and public opinions about LGBT rights.

Texas and Oklahoma rank among the top states with the most transgender porn searches and are also historically considered very Republican in terms of voting.

They provided maps that show the states that are most considered red and have the most searches for transgender porn, showing a clear correlation between the two.

If that wasn’t enough, they added linear regression trend lines to better understand the 'strength of the correlation.'

Using pejorative keywords like “shemale,” “tranny,” and “femboy,” Lawsuit.org compared metro areas most likely or unlikely to vote for Donald Trump against the number of searches and found positive correlation trends for all three the redder it gets.

“There is a statistically significant correlation between being more Republican, and trans porn search volume, grouped by [metro area],” they concluded in this section.

They also found that the more they discriminate against transgender people, the more they are inclined to search for porn related to this group.

Cross-referencing data from PRRI.org, which surveys people every year on social and religious opinions, they found that the areas where people who agreed with allowing businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ+ members were searching for trans porn more.

Republicans claim that gender identity moving away from the binary is a “trend,” are calling it a “cancer” that is spreading across our nation and even compare it to “terrorism.”

Yet, what these search trends show is that these people are also fetishizing this group, consuming them for their own sexual gratification and then actively denying them human rights.

