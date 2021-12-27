Alex Jones Asks For Privacy After Wife Arrested For Domestic Violence

It seems as though love and holiday cheer were the last things to grace the Jones household on Christmas.

43-year-old Erika Wulff Jones, wife of Infowars creator Alex Jones, was arrested on Christmas Eve following an alleged violent attack on an unnamed family member.

Wulff Jones also reportedly resisted arrest when police arrived at the scene.

Why was Erika Wulff Jones arrested on Christmas Eve?

Few details about the event have been released, but that isn’t stopping people from prying.

What is known is that Erika Wulff Jones was booked on the night of the December 24 on a misdemeanor assault of a family member charge and for resisting arrest.

Alex Jones would not comment on whether or not he had been injured during the event, and has claimed that his wife’s behavior was caused by an issue with her medication. “I love my wife and care about her and it appears to be some kind of medication imbalance,” he said.

The controversial far-right voice of Infowars just can’t catch a break.

Jones's wife’s arrest is not the only reason why the radio show host has had issues with the law lately.

Jones appeared in court in early December to fight the January 6th Investigation Committee’s request for Jones’s phone records and in-person testimony.

Jones also suffered a landmark loss in November when he was found guilty by default in four defamation cases for his coverage of the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims.

This has prompted Jones to ask to be left alone and for people to simply respect his privacy in this family matter.

Jones — who ran headlines like “FBI Says No One Was Killed At Sandy Hook,” called the victims of the mass shooting and their families “crisis actors,” and said "the whole thing was fake" in regards to the event that led to the deaths of 20 children and seven adults — is now asking for privacy regarding his wife’s arrest following an incident of domestic violence.

Many are seeing the irony in the situation, and are taking the opportunity to point it out.

As for Jones himself, he claims that the issue is a purely family affair and doesn’t have anything to do with Infowars, saying that the arrest “doesn’t concern my politics... it wasn’t some kind of personal hateful thing or anything.”

It remains to be seen what will come of Erika Wulff Jones’s, charges as well as the rest of Alex Jones’s legal woes.

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.