Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Daughter Claims She Left ‘Abusive Household’ To Go Live With Her Dad

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter, Sami Sheen, has come forward with some shocking allegations.

In a now privated Tik Tok video, the 17-year-old wrote in an emotional video, “1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…”

The video then cuts to a happier image of Sami, as she writes, “now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :).”

Why did Charlie Sheen's daughter label Denise Richards' home as 'abusive'?

Sami did not go into details about the alleged abuse nor did she explain whether her mother or another member of the household was "abusive."

In a statement to Fox News, Sheen confirmed that his daughter is living with him, saying, “Sam's amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come!"

Denise Richards has called herself a 'strict parent.'

Richards made comments in 2019 about her parenting style when it came to her children. “I think that my daughters will tell you that I'm a strict parent."

She also revealed that she had installed security cameras outside her home to prevent Sami from going out to meet with boys without permission.

A source close to Richards shut down Sami's abuse claims by saying that Richards “set normal rules that any parent would be setting."

"She's a mom and a parent and there are rules. She didn't want to follow the rules," they continued.

Sami Sheen and Denise Richards seem to have had a difficult relationship recently.

Richards also opened up in a May 2020 episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" about her relationship with her children.

“I’m struggling with parenting right now with my teenagers. Sami, I think sometimes she does things hoping to get a reaction out of me. It’s not easy,” she said.

Sami Sheen may have had a challenging upbringing.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen in June 2002 but split by March 2005, with Richards filing for divorce while Sheen was in the midst of drug and alcohol relapses. Richards later married Aaron Phypers, a sound and light therapist from Beverly Hills in 2018.

Despite the ugly end to their marriage, Richards claims she never spoke negatively about Sheen to their daughters.

According to Keya Murthy, a clinical hypnotherapist and spiritual life coach, “When a child, whether infant, prepubescent, or adolescent grows up in an abusive or toxic household, it affects them for life. Each decision they make arises from a place of that broken/mutilated part. Choices they make aren’t wholesome because within themselves they do not feel wholesome.”

“Whatever abuse a teenager goes through, they use it either on others or allow others in their life to do it to them,” Murthy says. “It’s what’s familiar and the patterns continue until they go through deep healing and transformation.”

