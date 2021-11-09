Tiger King's Carole Baskin Says She Joined A Secret Support Group For 'Traumatized' Celebrities

"Tiger King"'s Carole Baskin claims that she is has joined a secret support group for A-listers who have been traumatized by the result of their fame.

Baskin's fame on "Tiger King" came from her being accused repeatedly by Joe Exotic of murdering her late husband Don Lewis and feeding his body to the tigers.

Baskin was also threatened with death by Joe Exotic who is currently in prison after it was discovered he had hired a hitman to kill her.

Baskin revealed on an episode of “Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn” podcast titled that after the media was turning her into the villain once everyone saw the show, she was contacted by someone with who suggested that she join their support group.

There are lots of celebrities like Demi Lovato, Kristen Bell, Justin Bieber, and more who advocate for mental health, so who knows maybe it was one of them.

"Somebody reached out to me and said, ‘I have this group of celebrities and we meet, or before COVID, we would meet…’ I forget what day it was [that they met each week], but they would meet once a week and they’d all get together and they’d talk about what it was like to live their lives," said Baskin.

“And I can see why now, why celebrities run around in dark glasses and scarves and ducking like they’re running from the law from one place to another because it’s just… it’s overwhelming to just be constantly surrounded by people.”

It sounds like Baskin might have needed this support group as she is constantly receiving hate from Joe Exotic fans.

Carole Baskin has been trying to stay out of the limelight.

Baskin and her husband, Howard Baskin, filed a complaint last week against Netflix after she was featured in the new "Tiger King" sequel trailer, "Tiger King 2."

The couple said that using footage of Baskin in the trailer was, according to court documents, an alleged breach of contract despite their refusal to participate in the new sequel.

However, in new court documents, Netflix and production company Royal Goode Productions said the nine appearance releases and two location release agreements for "Tiger King" in 2019 that the Baskins signed "explicitly permit Defendants to use the footage in later projects."

Considering that she sued Netflix, she might have some adjusting to do with this new support group as she said on the podcast the group told her to never read news stories about herself or read comments about herself on articles or social media.

“It was really good advice, and I can’t thank them enough for coming out so quickly to try and help me through that,” said Baskin.

Baskin said that the support group consisted of 21 or 22 people and claimed there were only three or four people in the group that she didn’t recognize — because they were sports personalities and she's "not up" on athletes.

Baskin says the other members have got her back and tell her she's going to get through this tough time, saying "you need to live through it because it’s going to be a nightmare.”

After joining the group she had nothing but positive words to say about it. “I was just amazed to be in a group of people who were so well known and who were so loving. Every one of them, with one exception, was just … They couldn’t have been nicer and more helpful," said Baskin.

