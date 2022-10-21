Student Records Teacher Threatening To Slam Classmate Against Wall & Shares Video On TikTok

A Southern California high school teacher was suspended after a student recorded a video of him threatening to physically assault another student.

The TikTok video, posted on October 12, had been recorded by a junior at Cajon High School in San Bernardino, California, and featured a teacher at the school making violent suggestions towards one of their classmates.

The teacher was filmed saying he wanted to 'slam' a girl's face 'against a wall.'

While the video didn't show anyone's face, a male voice can be heard in the clip saying, "She thinks she's funny. She's a rude, defiant little brat kid that I just want to slam her face up against a wall."

The teacher was later identified as Robert Bean, an English teacher at the California high school.

The short video also featured a text overlay written by the student recording. "A 53-year-old man saying this to a junior in high school.”

While it's unknown what prompted Bean's comments, other students have admitted that he is well-known for making inappropriate comments.

"I'm a student at Cajon Highschool and wanted to bring light to what Mr. Bean says on a regular basis along with different things such as calling students and other teachers slurs," the caption of the TikTok video read.

A former student even revealed an inappropriate remark made by Bean during her time at the high school.

According to KTLA, Megan Soult, who had previously attended Cajon High School recalled an incident with Bean after he learned that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease while still in school.

“He embarrassed me, he humiliated me in front of my entire class, with my not only very private, but my very personal medical information,” Soult said.

“To see this come up this many years later and hear about how many people have brought this to the attention of the administrative staff at the school and nothing has still been done is just baffling.”

A senior, Mia Munoz, at the high school also condemned Bean's behavior, telling KTLA, "Not only was it unprofessional, that shouldn’t have been on campus at all."

In a statement to Insider, the San Bernardino City Unified School District confirmed that Bean had been placed on "paid administrative leave" on October 17, "pending an investigation of allegations posted to social media last week."

The School District also told KTLA that they are continuing their investigation following the viral video, and have continued to monitor ongoing complaints being made against Bean.

"We have been monitoring the same social media posts and are aware of the comments. We have opened an investigation and posted a phone number where families can share relevant information to become part of the investigation. Families can call SBCUSD Employee Relations at 909-381-1123.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.