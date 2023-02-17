Bride Calls Grieving Sister 'Selfish' & Tells Her To Get Over Her 'Trauma' After Her Sister Considers Skipping Her Wedding

A bride is being criticized after calling her sister "selfish" because she expressed a desire to skip the wedding.

Posting to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) — a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them — she explained that her sister decided to turn down the wedding invitation.

The bride told her grieving sister to get over her 'trauma' after she voiced not wanting to attend the wedding.

In her Reddit post, the woman, 25, explained that she and her fiancé, 28, already approved the guest list for their wedding, and sent out the invites.

However, she was shocked to see that her sister turned down the invite because she didn't think she could attend the ceremony without becoming triggered.

Her sister's husband passed away six years ago, just 10 days after their own wedding celebrations, and she's been dealing with the grief of it all ever since.

"Now my sister thinks attending another wedding would trigger all of these memories and it would be too much for her, even [though] she knew her husband would die soon after their wedding [because] he had late-stage cancer," she wrote.

In her eyes, she feels as if her sister needs to move on, adding that her husband's death happened years ago now.

She continued, claiming that her sister's "trauma" is all just an "excuse" to not attend her wedding since she and her sister haven't had the best relationship.

"It's my wedding, she should put that aside and support me during my biggest day," she demanded.

One of her sister's friends even reached out to the bride, telling her that she and the rest of their family needed to stop "harassing" her for not wanting to come.

"I admit I did [get] my family to try to convince my sister to attend my wedding," she remarked. "But nobody has been harassing anyone and I feel like she's once again playing the 'depression card' so she can get away with her unfair treatment of me."

Even the woman's fiancé has told her to just leave her sister alone, and stop badgering her about coming to the wedding.

A majority of Reddit users who commented on the bride's post agreed that she was in the wrong.

"Her husband died. Ten days after her own wedding. I get that it happened a few years ago, but she's allowed to still grieve about it," one user wrote.

Another user added, "She can decline the invitation for any number of reasons that she doesn’t have to justify to you & that doesn’t mean that she is 'mistreating' you as you seem to want to believe it is."

"Be a caring human. Pretend you're capable of empathy. Pretend you can imagine what it would feel like to lose the person you love," a third user remarked.

"There's no way she should be at a wedding if she doesn't think she can handle it, and you should understand that."

