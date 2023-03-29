Boss Refuses To Hire Any New Employees That Have 'Hobbies Outside Of Work' & Instead Wants A 'Well-Rounded' Person

Typically, what you do in your personal time, as long as it’s not breaking the law, doesn’t affect your chances of employment. Though, there are bosses who have peculiar requirements for those they hire. You would think that at least benign hobbies wouldn’t cause a ding letter. But for one employer, even video games aren’t safe.

A boss refuses to hire employees that have 'hobbies outside of work.'

A person posted their experience on Reddit’s “r/antiwork,” a subreddit described as a place “for those who want to end work…and want personal help with their own jobs/work-related struggles.” They shared that their boss interviewed a prospective employee and decided not to hire her. But the boss’s reasoning is not because she is not qualified for the position but just because she plays video games in her free time.

“My boss states that he wants a well-rounded person and doesn’t want someone who plays games when they go home for the day,” the person wrote.

Who would’ve thought having a harmless hobby would make you bad at your job? The poster felt that the boss’s reasoning was not appropriate.

“What someone does with their free time has no business being discussed or judged in the workplace,” they wrote.

Many replied that this story is an example of why they avoid discussing their gaming habits in interviews. People feel worried about employers’ perception when they deem a prospective hire a “gamer.” So, people do what many of us do in job interviews and embellish a bit. They shared their cherry-picked hobbies that they feel comfortable sharing with employers.

“This is why my answer is always playing music and camping, even though more of my free time is spent gaming. It’s outdated nonsense and I guarantee you this guy just watches TV with most of his free time, but it is what it is. I swear interviews are just about who is the biggest liar,” one person wrote.

“Honestly I’d preface with my other hobbies. I bowl, swim and bake at home. People are too judgmental of others’ hobbies especially if they’re not acceptable to the boomer generation,” another added.

It’s unclear whether the boss is a “baby boomer,” but most bosses fall under that category. In 2018, FactSet found that roughly 80% of CEOs of S&P 500 companies are “baby boomers.” But just because someone is a certain age does that affect their gaming habits compared to younger people? A study from Newzoo found that a whopping 42% of baby boomers are gamers.

So, should people continue to pick and choose their hobbies in job interviews?

Some people suggested it’s about finding the right working environment. The top reply was from someone who said that their place of employment has an opposite attitude toward gaming.

“In my office she’d be hired just so we’d have another gamer to talk with,” they wrote.

Working in an environment where your hobbies are not just dismissed but frowned upon is probably not worth it! Some people replied, expressing this sentiment.

“Yeah, honestly that girl dodged a bullet and I hope she finds a workplace full of gamers to talk to,” another person added.

Finding a job can be difficult, and sometimes people have to settle for what they can get. But people with fun hobbies like video games aren’t just employees; many are bosses too. So, stumbling on an employer who’s also a gamer may be easier than one may think. And it may even help you get a job, not always prevent you from one.

Ethan Cotler is a writer living in Boston. He writes on entertainment and news.