Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Fans Threatened To 'Put My Baby In A Microwave'

Amber Heard took the stand one last time on Thursday, 26 May in the defamation trial against her former husband, Johnny Depp.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, alleging defamation from a 2018 op-ed article written for the Washington Post representing herself as a public figure of domestic abuse.

When leaving the courts, Depp is supported by his fans all wishing him the best, Heard meanwhile is booed, called a golddigger, and other derogatory names.

Amber Heard says Johnny Depp fans have made death threats against her.

On Thursday, Heard took to the stand with her legal team, asking her how she had suffered due to the trial.

"I receive hundreds of death threats regularly if not daily, thousands since this trial started mocking my testimony about being assaulted."

"People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave." Heard said on the stand.

When asked how Heard has been affected by all this she has said that friends, doctors, and intimate partners all need to follow specific rules.

"My friends have to live with a set of unspoken rules about how to not scare me, about how to not touch me, not to surprise me. My intimate partners have rules about how they can deal with me, how they can touch me."

Social media has been relentlessly mocking Amber Heard.

Throughout the trial, Twitter users have all expressed their disdain toward Heard in lengthy threads and brief messages of hate. On TikTok, soundbites from the trial have been used to make a mockery of her claims.

Amber Heard is a DISGUSTING human being. Lie after lie exposed, yet everyone lying BUT her. I pray the jury sees through her B.S #AmberHeardlsALiar #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser #AmberTurds #AmberTurdIsAnAbuser — Ashley (@Yamama411) May 26, 2022

These tweets and TikToks have gone viral for their portrayal of what many call a "bad actor."

But while Depp fans have expressed their support, Heard has also received support from people too.

Depp has dated a literally 17 yr old, defended a sexual abuser (Roman Polanski) and talked about “fucking” Amber’s “burnt corpse” Why is everyone acting like he’s a stand-up & innocent man? #IStandWithAmberHeard — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) May 25, 2022

The trial has created a division among Heard and Depp supporters.

Both Depp and Heard supporters have clashed on Twitter with each side accusing one another claiming that Depp is an abuser and vice versa. It is difficult to voice an opinion.

As Mel Magazine states, "you’d think Heard was on trial for a slew of violent crimes against Depp, not being sued over a newspaper column."

There are always two sides to each story, but to threaten someone by sending them death threats saying you will kill them, shove their child in a microwave? How is this appropriate?

The trial comes to its end with closing statements today and a verdict will be reached, the outcome however may have already been decided by the internet which has largely sided with Depp.

Kurtis Condra is a writer focusing on celebrity news and entertainment. In his spare time, he's writing poetry in the foggy San Francisco bay. You can follow his poetic journey on his Instagram.