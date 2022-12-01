Al Roker's Daughter Shares Jokes About Her Wellbeing As He's Hospitalized Again & Misses Rockefeller Tree Lighting

Al Roker, one of NBC's "Today" Show's most beloved anchors and TV personalities, was rehospitalized for blood clot complications the day after Thanksgiving — Friday, November 25, 2022.

Visiting him at the hospital was one of his three children — his 24-year-old daughter, Leila Roker, who joked about her mental state following her father’s health struggles and rehospitalization.

Al Roker's daughter shared a humorous reaction to her father's health issues.

She posted “it’s giving mental breakdown chic” from the hospital room Al Roker was being treated in.

The selfie was posted by Leila to her Instagram story on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, sharing her own struggles with her father’s ongoing health scare.

As a follow-up, she shared another selfie photo that read “thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out. We really appreciate it.”

Source: Instagram

Leila’s mother, Deborah Roberts, has remained silent during his rehospitalization but has previously posted several photos on Instagram thanking those who have voiced their support and well-wishes to 68-year-old Al and their family.

“Thankful beyond words. Grateful for all the support and well wishes from every corner,” she posted on November 24, 2022, over a photo of Al watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that he missed for the first time in 27 years.

Al looked in high spirits as he was able to catch the end of the Today Show’s broadcast as he pet his dog by the television.

Al Roker was previously hospitalized for blood clots in his legs and lungs.

On November 18, 2022, after sparking some confusion and concern about his Today Show absence, Al posted to his Instagram explaining that he was hospitalized for a health scare.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” he wrote. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.”

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery.”

Nearly a week after his original hospitalization, on November 24, the Daytime Emmy winner was headed home to spend Thanksgiving with his family after recovering from the initial problem.

However, the day after Thanksgiving, the complications rose again.

“Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving,” a source told Page Six on November 30. “His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved.”

The source added that Al was “surrounded by his family,” adding that “His wife, Deborah, was understandably very upset.”

Roberts was reportedly so upset, that as Al was being carried into the ambulance, she unsuccessfully attempted to smash the window of their Tesla in order to grab her cell phone.

Today Show colleague Hoda Kotb confirmed that he’s in “good care.”

Thursday morning, December 1, 2022, fellow news co-anchor for the Today Show, Hoda Kotb, confirmed that although Al was back in the hospital, he was in “very good care.”

“He’s resting, and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him,” the 58-year-old told viewers.

She also revealed that she and Craig Melvin, another anchor on the Today Show, were recently on a video call with Al, who gave them a “big thumbs-up.”

“We will see you back here soon, my friend,” Melvin, 43, added.

Unfortunately, due to Al’s rehospitalization, he was unable to attend the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

“It was wonderful hosting the celebration, but, of course, we all wished that Al could’ve been with us,” Kotb said.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.