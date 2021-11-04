Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Has Left Her Job To Attend Trial Of Son’s Accused Killers — How To Support Her

On February 23, 2020 Ahmaud Arbery was chased down and fatally shot while jogging in Glynn County, Georgia.

Now, as the three white men accused in his death face trial, his mother has put her life on hold to seek justice for her son.

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother quit her job to attend the trial.

Wanda Cooper-Jones’s tireless efforts to bring her son’s accused murderers to justice has come at great personal expense.

In the midst of enormous grief over the loss of her son, Cooper-Jones has successfully pushed for Georgia to pass a hate crime bill, she even met with former-president Donald Trump to discuss police reform.

While racial justice groups have used her son’s name to fundraise for their noble efforts, Cooper-Jones has received minimal compensation.

Because her son was allegedly killed by ordinary citizens, albeit bigotted citizens who confused a Black man jogging in a predominantly white neighborhood for a potential burglar, Cooper-Jones has not received the kind of settlements that families of people killed by police receive.

But Cooper-Jones wants to be there to see her son’s alleged killer stand trial.

She has said her son's last three words to her, “I love you,” are what she thinks of when she gets discouraged.

And discouraged is exactly how she said she felt when she heard the news that only one of the 12 African Americans from the final pool of prospective jurors was chosen to be on the panel.

"I have my concerns about getting a guilty verdict," Cooper-Jones told the media in response to the upcoming trial.

She has left her job to attend the jury selection and has rented a home near the courtroom to be part of the month-long trial.

All this means that, on top of the grief and trauma that has come with losing her son in what many have claimed is a racially-motivated crime, Cooper-Jones is spending the duration of the trial without an income or a means to support herself.

A GoFundMe for Ahmaud Arbery’s mother is raising funds.

The fundraiser has already reached its $100,000 goal and the funds are going directly to Cooper-Jones to be used at her discretion.

But necessary donations are still being raised for Cooper-Jones.

Supporting the Mother of Ahmaud Arbery https://t.co/V28kUKGL6g — Dr.SyleeciaThompson (@syleecia) November 4, 2021 Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

With opening statements expected to begin on Friday, Arbery’s mom says she is staying hopeful that all three accused in the murder trial will get guilty verdicts.

The three defendants are Gregory McMichael, 65, a retired police officer, his son, Travis McMichael, 35, and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, 52.

Prosecutors allege that the McMichaels armed themselves with guns and pursued Arbery in their truck, bearing a vanity plate of a Confederate flag, while Bryan used his vehicle to block Arbery’s path.

Bryan recorded a cellphone video of the confrontation that partly caught Travis McMichael shooting Arbery during a struggle, which McMicheal will likely claim was an attempted citizen's arrest.

Bryan also allegedly heard Travis McMichael use a racial slur while Arbery lay dying in the street.

All three men have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

The McMichaels and Bryan were also indicted on federal hate crime charges in April and have all pleaded not guilty.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.