Who Took The Video Of Ahmaud Arbery's Murder? The Onlooker Behind The Camera

This incident continues to get more heartbreaking.

More than two months after the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, arrests have finally been made, but we still have so many questions about what happened on the day of his murder, February 23.

After a video of the incident made the rounds on the internet, people were outraged about Arbery, a black man, being shot down while jogging in broad daylight in a Georgia neighborhood.

Who took the video of Ahmaud Arbery's murder?

Here's what we know for sure.

Arbery was killed while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia.

On February 23, Arbery was shot less than two miles from the house he lived in with his mother while jogging in a neighborhood called Satilla Shores. According to a police report filed about the incident, Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, took guns and got in their trucks to pursue him and eventually succeeded in shooting him down.

The video of Arbery has been circulating since it was leaked.

Video of #AhmaudArbery being lynched by white supremacists in GA. The killers were never charged and all the city and law enforcement officials in that town are complicit in this lynching.



They are NOT going to produce justice.



It’s up to Black people to produce justice pic.twitter.com/Ww0As8TLa9 — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) May 5, 2020

The horrifying video of Arbery's killing, which shows him being shot at twice before being killed at point-blank range. The video surfaced earlier this month, when it anonymously appeared online. Later, attorney Alan David Tucker — who is not involved in the case — revealed that he was the one who leaked the video, though he did not reveal where he got the video from.

"There had been very little information provided by the police department or the district attorney’s office, but there was entirely too much speculation, rumor, false narratives, and outright lies surrounding this event," Tucker said. "I love this community and have spent my career helping people in this community. My sole purpose in releasing the video was absolute transparency because my community was being ripped apart by erroneous accusations and assumptions."

But who took the video? His name is William "Roddie" Bryan.

The man behind the camera is known as William "Roddie" Bryan, and there is speculation on Twitter by Benjamin Crump, the attorney working for Arbery's family, that Bryan may have been a third person involved in pursuing Arbery.

Bryan is now part of the investigation into the shooting.

Earlier this week, the Georgia Beaureau of Investigation opened up Arbery's case, and now, Bryan is included in their investigation. Originally, he was listed as a witness, but now, it's important to find out if he was more involved in the situation.

On May 7, two arrests were finally made.

Statement from Director Vic Reynolds on the GBI’s investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s death: pic.twitter.com/PCDlUV0vjU — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) May 6, 2020

On Thursday, both Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and murder. Now, they are booked at the Glynn County jail, and it's not clear how things will proceed.

McMichael said he believed Arbery was a burglary suspect.

Gregory McMichael maintains that he believed Arbery had been burglarizing homes in the area and was running away from the scene, which is why he pursued him. However, police later confirmed that there had been no reports of criminal activity in the neighborhood.

