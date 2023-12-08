A Woman Who Labels Herself As ‘Old Poor’ Welcomes ‘New Poor’ People To The Club & Offers Some Brilliant Advice

A woman named Jenny offered clever money-saving hacks to people who are now forced to penny-pinch due to the increasing prices for basic necessities in an economy hit by inflation.

Jenny welcomed 'new poor' people and offered some brilliant advice on saving money.

"First of all, I wanna say welcome to all the new poor people out there, and thank the economy, the corporations, and the government," Jenny started in her video. "But us old poor people are just so used to this lifestyle."

As someone who has years of experience saving money and finding ways to make things last, she has picked up a few helpful tricks along the way — and she's willing to share them. "Old poor, new poor — we are all one," she insisted. "Here are a few tips to help you navigate your new life."

She first advised viewers to start printing out their bank statements every month, and to go through the purchases line by line, taking note of the things that they're spending the most on that they don't need to be. "You’re gonna stop spending stuff on garbage. It’s up to you to choose what garbage is," she instructed.

From turning off the lights when you're not in the room so you don't spend any unnecessary money on electricity, to learning how to sew to save clothes that have holes rather than throwing them away and buying something new, Jenny claimed that these hacks are the best at saving up your dollars. She also recommended making "humungous meals," to freeze and eat throughout the week.

Furthermore, she acknowledged that it's perfectly fine to make do with what you have, showing a wooden stove in her house that she uses to dry clean clothes after washing them.

"Instead of trying to find amazing things to do outside of the home, you're gonna find amazing things to do inside the home," she added, showing the joy of finding clever ways to have fun inside without spending money outside. "What I’m trying to say is you don’t have to spend money to be happy or cool," she assured viewers. "Being new poor is gonna be uncomfortable but I promise you, I'm here for you."

Jenny defended herself against commenters who accused her of not actually being poor.

In a follow-up TikTok video, Jenny responded to a comment from a viewer, who claimed that it's "annoying" when people offer money advice and label themselves as being "poor" when they aren't in reality. Where they got this assumption is unknown, but Jenny explained that she's been poor her entire life and so has her family.

"People are gonna fight when you say that you have money, people are gonna fight with you when you say that you're poor," Jenny stated. She explained that she's a "fourth-generation" poor person, and isn't ashamed about it at all.

She revealed that it's been her, her father, his mother, and her father who all grew up poor because her great-grandfather lost all of their family money and house in a card game back in the day. "We've been poor ever since," she said. Through the years of growing up with no money, Jenny has accumulated tips and tricks for making the best of any situation.

Unfortunately, just like Jenny, there are a plethora of people in this country who are living paycheck to paycheck.

Due to inflation, money doesn't go as far as it used to, and many people today can't afford many of the things they could before. According to Time Magazine, 12.4 percent of Americans now live in poverty, an increase from 7.4 percent in 2021.

People like Jenny provide a beacon of hope for others, especially those who are just now struggling with the rising prices of groceries, clothes, homes, cars, and everything in between. It can be hard to navigate economic constraints, and tips and tricks like these are invaluable.

