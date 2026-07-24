6 Things People Often Buy To Solve Problems That Money Actually Can't Fix

When you're down on your luck, lots of people's first thought is to head to the mall or scroll through Amazon, adding unnecessary items to their cart because they think the purchase will make them feel better. Sure, retail therapy seems to work wonders in the moment, but it doesn't take long for the temporary boost to wear off and regret to set in.

Many of us think pricey items cost more because they possess some kind of special quality that will magically wipe away our problems, but what they really do is put us in just cost us money we didn't need to spend while we put off getting to the true root of a problem that money can't fix.

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People tend to think buying these things will solve problems that money can't actually fix

1. Trendy new clothes

It's common for people to believe on some level that buying clothes is the ultimate way to achieve inner peace. Filling an empty gap in your life with a new outfit or shoes can seem effective in the moment, but that doesn't usually last long. Those new clothes are likely to end up sitting untouched in the back of your closet for months, causing buyer's remorse and an eventual trip to Goodwill to donate them.

Anatoliy Cherkas | Shutterstock

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Approximately one in five Americans end up shopping during times of high stress, only to regret their purchases not long after. We think that a new look will give us a fresh perspective on our problems, but new clothes can't erase the issues we're facing.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals that in 2023, the average American spent over $1,500 on clothes annually. This money spent on pricey apparel could be better invested in therapy sessions or time off from work.

2. Beauty supplies and cosmetic procedures

Many people spend money as a way to manage their biggest Insecurities. As soon as they notice a new wrinkle or a bit of excess fat, they're ready to book an appointment for Botox or lipo. These decisions are often made without doing much research beforehand, which can lead to a great deal of regret down the road.

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Getting cosmetic work done as a way to deal with insecurity has become more and more normalized, but it can be tricky. If you aren't happy with your appearance already and a small fix makes you feel slightly better, it can lead to a need to constantly try to catch and fix the little features you dislike, leading to a potential world of regret as things progress.

You don't need to pay money to anyone to feel more comfortable in your own body. In fact, it'll save you a lot more money if you learn to love your features and use exercise, healthy eating, and solid skin care as your go-to ways to look and feel better.

3. A flashy car

An expensive sports car has long been thought of as the stereotypical first sign that someone is going through a mid-life crisis. This used to seem like a funny joke to use with your dad or good friends, but it actually holds a lot of truth.

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Gyorgy Barna | Shutterstock

Spending excessive money to buy something flashy and cool may seem like a great way to feel young again, but it's not really necessary. You can't reverse your age, but being cool has no age limit. It's much more effective to spend time with people you love doing activities that make you laugh and feel youthful than it is to buy a new toy that drains your bank account.

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4. The newest device or gadget

There's nothing wrong with enjoying new technology. A faster laptop or the newest phone can make everyday life more convenient and genuinely improve productivity.

It's easy to convince yourself that a new device will help you feel more organized or motivated. For a little while, the excitement of unboxing something new can create a burst of optimism, making it feel like you're turning over a new leaf. But when you’ve made the purchase to avoid dealing with a real problem, that excitement tends to fade long before the underlying issue does.

5. Tattoos

Tattoos are a great and fun way to express yourself when they're chosen thoughtfully and reflect something that is meaningful to you. However, if someone goes out to get one on a whim because they think it will make them feel better about something that is upsetting them, the purchase can backfire in a major way.

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When we're spiraling, we think that making dramatic changes will help us get out of that funk. But more often than not, it just leaves us stuck and frustrated. According to research, 25% of those who spontaneously got tattooed regretted it, in comparison to only 5% of those who spent years deciding only to eventually regret it.

The decision to get a tattoo should be taken seriously, and this often can't be done when you're anxious. You're more likely to still love your new ink years later if you get it after careful thought and see it as a fun adventure than if you decide impulsively because you're trying to cope with emotional pain.

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6. A bigger, fancier house

interstid via Canva

Buying a larger or more luxurious home can be a wonderful investment when it reflects your family's needs and long-term goals. But when people expect a new address to solve problems that have very little to do with their current house itself, you can end up with even bigger issues not too far down the road.

It's easy to believe that more square footage or a beautiful backyard will automatically create a happier family life or a greater sense of fulfillment with your job. In reality, a strained marriage doesn't become stronger because your living room is bigger, and chronic stress doesn't disappear because you have a nicer view. A beautiful house can make life more comfortable, but it can't fix problems that require emotional or personal change.

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Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.