Smart People Usually Cut 7 Things From Their Budget As Soon As Money Gets Tight

When money gets tight, it’s time to be strategic about what to start cutting from your budget. Although everyone would prefer that their money flow freely, things happen, and finances can get difficult to manage.

CNBC recently reported that Americans "are entrenched in financial stress" right now, so smart people have likely already started cutting several specific things from their budgets in an effort to gain some breathing room until things get better. It's certainly no fun to let these things go, but it's a whole lot better than losing everything else because you waited too long to do so.

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People who are truly smart usually cut these things from their budget as soon as money gets tight

1. Beauty-related services

The first thing to go for many fiscally intelligent people when money gets tight is hair, nail, and other beauty-related appointments. Even though our appearance can be tied to our mental health, many decide that letting their hair grow a bit longer or doing their nails themselves is an appropriate trade for some financial breathing room, especially when they may have to make a choice between spending money on these services or spending it on groceries and gas.

There are many ways to still take care of yourself without putting out much cash. And inviting friends over to share the time can give you the added bonus of social time.

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2. Premium gas

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As most people know, gas prices have gone up significantly in 2026. As a result, people are choosing regular gas instead of premium as a way to catch themselves a bit of a break.

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Many cars don't actually need premium gas, even if it's recommended, but it's still a good idea to check on the potential effects for the particular make, model, and year you drive. According to the AARP, car owners should look at their car manual or guide to see if their car absolutely requires it. If it doesn't, it may be time to switch, at least for a while.

3. Subscriptions to streaming services

This one is a tough one to let go of for many people. However, if you’re struggling to afford your bills, the extra $10.99 going towards Netflix every month might be worth cutting. Figuring out what is actually necessary to pay for and what isn't is crucial to saving money.

Additionally, it’s important to check to see if you are paying for subscriptions that you don’t actually use. A recent survey showed that 44% of Americans experienced a price increase in streaming services in the past year, 95% subscribe to more than one service, and 45% continue to pay for services only because they forgot to cancel a free trial. It happens to the best of us, but there's no reason to keep paying month after month just because you forgot about it for a while.

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4. Fast food

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This is another one that may be upsetting, because who doesn’t love fast food? Not only is it delicious, but it's so quick and easy to grab when you're in a rush. Still, when you go often, it adds up. And in truth, it isn't even as inexpensive as it once was. The average price of a fast-food meal has gone up by 39% to 100% in the last 10 years alone!

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Buying groceries and finding the time to meal-prep is a smart way to cut back on costs. It's also way healthier than fast food, as studies have found that most fast food can have severe short-term and long-term effects on the body. Plus, the delivery fees alone from fast food can really add up.

5. Over-using energy at home

This is a tough one, but when money gets tight, smart people start to look at their utility bills to see what they can cut back on. This doesn’t mean you should completely stop using your AC in the middle of summer, but it’s the little things that add up.

You could start by making sure the AC is turned off when you leave the house for a long period of time, and then do the same with heat in the winter. Being more conscious of how long you are running water or using electricity can really help. It’s small habits that lead to the big changes.

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6. Brand-name groceries

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When money’s flowing easily, many people don’t bother to look at the brands of food they buy at the grocery store. They have the luxury of picking whatever snacks they want and not thinking twice. Once the money starts to feel tight, however, grocery shopping becomes a bit more methodical if you're smart.

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One of the easiest ways to cut back on grocery costs is by not buying name-brand items. Typically, the store brand version is just as good as the name brand, and it cuts costs by 25% on average. The nutrition values are usually similar as well, so this is an especially good place to start.

7. Impulse purchases

This is one that I am personally working on myself. It's so easy to give in to making impulse purchases when you get in line at the store. In a world where the next-best thing is always around the corner, it’s tempting to want to try anything bright and shiny.

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However, learning how to avoid giving in to those impulses is important. Don’t feel bad, though, if you are guilty of giving in and buying some things on the fly. Surveys show that while 53% of American consumers have a tighter budget this year, 81% have made at least one impulse buy, and the average number of impulse buys was seven. So you're definitely not alone.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.