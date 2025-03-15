10 Ways Self-Made People Make The Most Of Their Money, Energy, And Time While They're Still Alive

Do you ever ask: ‘What am I doing this all for?’ Most of us grow up hearing the same message: save, save, save, and invest so you can retire comfortably. But what if dying with a fat pile of savings wasn’t the ultimate goal?

The book Die With Zero by Bill Perkins challenges the idea of hoarding wealth for some far-off future. His book asks: ‘How can you make the most of your money, energy, and time while you’re still alive?’

What if you allocated your resources to create peak life experiences, build meaningful memories, and avoid the trap of working for a future you might not live to see?

Here are the ways self-made people make the most of their money, energy, and time while still alive:

1. Optimize for experiences, not just wealth

Money isn’t the end goal. It’s a tool to create experiences that bring joy and meaning. Experiences give your life richness, while money in the bank does nothing for you.

Spend on experiences that align with your values, whether it’s travel, hobbies, learning new skills, side projects, or time with loved ones, and do this earlier in life.

2. Value time over money

Unlike money, time is a finite resource. Many people sacrifice their most energetic years grinding for future wealth but miss out on enjoying life in the present.

Shift your focus to making the most of your time now. Your energy and health won’t last forever. People prioritizing time over money tend to report greater happiness and subjective well-being, suggesting that time is often perceived as more valuable than money, even when controlling for the amount of time and money individuals have available.

According to a 2019 study, this is largely because time, once spent, cannot be regained, making it a more precious resource.

3. Invest in memory dividends

Experiences don’t just bring joy in the moment. They pay dividends in the form of memories you can relive for the rest of your life. Perkins calls this a “memory dividend.”

So dedicate more of your life to experiences that will create great memories.

4. Balance your life curve

Your energy, health, and earning potential follow a curve. Align your spending and activities with the stages of your life when you’re most able to enjoy them.

Don’t wait until you’re 65 to live the life you want. Get in on it early. Spend and enjoy life during your peak years of health and energy. Balancing the life curve primarily focuses on the concept of work-life balance.

It examines how individuals can effectively manage their time and energy across different life domains like career, family, health, social life, and personal pursuits, aiming to achieve a sense of equilibrium and well-being across all aspects of their lives. A recent study found strategies to promote better balance, emphasizing the impact of stress and burnout when balance is not achieved.

5. Don’t leave too much for the end

Many people work hard their whole lives, only to leave behind huge piles of money or inheritances they never got to enjoy themselves. Readdressing this imbalance takes courage.

Perkins says that leaving money to your children or charity is fine, but don’t let it come at the expense of your own life. Give your wealth away intentionally and gradually while you’re still alive, so you can witness the impact.

6. Calculate your ‘enough point’

Figure out how much money you truly need to live your desired lifestyle. Many people save far more than they’ll ever use, working far longer than necessary. Is that you?

Define your ‘enough’ number, be conscious, and stop accumulating just for the sake of it. A 2021 study found that defining a financial goal is crucial for achieving economic success.

It provides strong motivation, improves focus on financial decision-making, and enhances the likelihood of consistent saving behavior by leveraging concepts like goal-setting theory, self-efficacy, and the link between personal values and economic aspirations. A specific goal is a powerful motivator for individuals to make necessary financial choices to reach it.

7. Time-bucket your life

Think of your life as a series of time buckets, each with different priorities. What you want to do in your 30s won’t be the same as in your 60s. Plan your life in stages and allocate your resources to make the most of each phase.

8. Stop overworking

Perkins challenges the idea that more work is always better. I plan to ‘work’ until I’m dead. But what Perkins reminded me of was the type of work to commit myself to. There’s a difference between grinding for money and working for pure joy.

I intend to work for fun, to create and build things as one of my primary ‘experiences’ forever. Once you’ve earned enough for your desired lifestyle, working (especially for money) more becomes counterproductive. It takes time away from living.

Know when to step back, and use that reclaimed time for experiences and relationships. Overworking has been linked to increased stress, burnout, decreased productivity, impaired cognitive function, negative impacts on mental health, and even physical health issues. This emphasizes the critical importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance and avoiding excessive work hours.

A 2022 study showed that regular breaks and setting boundaries are key to preventing these negative consequences.

9. Take risks early

You’re in your prime during your younger years. Don’t waste them playing it too safe.

As Perkins says, “Take risks when the consequences are still manageable.” Invest in bold experiences or ventures while you’re young enough to recover from mistakes.

10. Invest in your health over your wealth

Your wealth means little if your body can’t keep up. Invest in fitness, diet, and mental well-being early to maximize your energy for life’s experiences.

Prioritize your health. It amplifies your ability to enjoy everything else.

How might these ideas shift the trajectory of your life? What if you put experiences over material accumulation? What if you permitted yourself to spend more, sooner?

Prioritizing healthy behaviors and seeking preventative care leads to a significant long-term return in quality of life, productivity, and overall well-being, providing a positive ROI on one's health capital over time.

A 2022 study cited the economic benefits of improved mental and physical health, with evidence suggesting that investing in mental health treatment, for example, can generate substantial returns regarding increased work capacity and reduced healthcare costs.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.