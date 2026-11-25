At first glance, no one would ever believe that I grew up WASPy to the core. I grew up in a neighborhood where kids would regularly ask, “So, what country club do you belong to?” or “What beach club does your family go to?”

It’s a culture that is uniquely rich, snooty, and pointedly icy.

I grew up being told that it’s “noble to be polite to those who are beneath you,” that you always call adults “Mr.” even after you’re 30 years old if they don’t tell you to call them by the first name, and oh yes, you better serve dinner on the left, dear.

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WASP culture is meant to be elegant. Traditional. Women, especially, are raised from birth to be supportive, to find the right man, and to be the picture-perfect, slim-waisted wives that a man in a high position should be. Admittedly, I still try to carry some WASPy traits in me.

WASPs, if nothing else, have a way of making you feel small. With a simple pearl clutch, they make you know you’re not welcome. With the “I smell something gross” smile, you know you’re less than — a vermin in their eyes. And yet, they’ll always say, “So nice to meet you. So nice!”

Unsurprisingly, WASP culture made me snap. I just couldn’t take all the hitchy-kitchy two-faced behavior, the constant cattiness, and the way that women basically trained one another up to be a meat market for the eligible bachelors in finance or politics. Among WASPs, there were nuances that caught my eye.

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My parents made a point of teaching me the difference between the Old Rich and New Rich. Old Rich is what we were, per my mother. It’s a culture about titles, about family lineage, certifications, morals, and behavior.

American Old Rich also might feature debutantes coming out when they’re young ladies. European Old Rich didn’t. They just handled things through the family — introductions, play dates, and quiet networking channels through Ivy Leagues.

As mom explained it, “Even if you lose all your money, Old Rich won’t let you down. You can still be Old Money and penniless, as long as you keep your title and dignity. The bigger they are, the bigger they are.”

She should know; members of the Romanian royal family lived in her building after the Communists took everything from us. It was understood that you don’t forsake those who fell victim to major losses.

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Among members of the Old Rich, I learned there was a seething hatred of the New Rich

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The New Rich were families that came into money later on in history, often through corporations, Wall Street, or similar.

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New Rich names include people like Elon Musk and Donald Trump. They flash cash. They want people to know they are wealthy. They don’t care about helping others, just themselves. Oh, and the idea of philanthropy?

Pfft. Not a thing, unless it’s for a tax break. In the past 20 years, American opinion of the wealthy has tanked.

I remember when I was a kid in the 90s, watching Richie Rich and Little Orphan Annie. My parents would take me to Monmouth’s Wilson Hall (now known as the Great Hall) so I could just play in Daddy Warbucks’s mansion, just like in the movie.

The moral of these movies and comics was the same: the rich were great. And if you were great, they’d like you too! Everyone around me, I remember, wanted to be just like Bill Gates or a Rothschild.

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The popular kids in school were the pastel-clad kids with designer clothes who eventually morphed into Vineyard Vines-wearing adults who summered over at Martha’s.

There never seemed to be that much strife between the average American and the wealthy. If anything, the wealthy were aspirational. They were considered to be a bit snooty, but nice.

And almost friend-like. And worthy of respect. Everyone wanted to be seen around the wealthy, even if the wealthy weren’t sharing funds with them. Or maybe that was just my upbringing talking to me.

Today, I’ve noticed something strange: People have gotten angrier. More resentful. And yes, even downright hateful of the rich — or even upper middle-class people, at times. In the past, I used to hear, “I wanna be with them!” and today, I hear, “Eat the rich.”

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Statistics say the same. A Pew Research poll shows Americans have a worse view of the billionaire class since 2020 — and from personal experience, those polls rarely ever catch the full story. It’s likely far worse now.

What happened was something that the Old Rich warned us about.

Old Money, for better or for worse, remained wealthy and powerful and connected for a lot of reasons. Much of it was money and smart business talk, and cultivating money through generational wealth. (It’s never “your money,” but the “family money,” really.)

There was a silent contract the Old Rich kept that's been lost with New Money people

It’s a contract that is unspoken, a social contract in terms of how things were supposed to be. It’s simple:

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Old Money doesn’t flash cash. Nothing will make a person hate you more than flashing cash in your face while you struggle to put food on the table. Like, it’s an insult to injury. Moreover, flashing cash makes you a bit of a target.

Nothing will make a person hate you more than flashing cash in your face while you struggle to put food on the table. Like, it’s an insult to injury. Moreover, flashing cash makes you a bit of a target. They practice noblesse oblige . That’s a nice way of saying they’re polite to the help and acknowledge them … usually. The idea is that they are so high class that they remain kind to those beneath them.

That’s a nice way of saying they’re polite to the help and acknowledge them … usually. The idea is that they are so high class that they remain kind to those beneath them. They’re philanthropic : You would be shocked at how wealthy some of those volunteers and organizational founders are — especially those who make organizations that do serious work.

: You would be shocked at how wealthy some of those volunteers and organizational founders are — especially those who make organizations that do serious work. There was a certain level of kindness to be expected. A good example of this happened with Warren Buffett. He donated $5.5 billion to charity and also has think tanks and schools started in his name. For the most part, he didn’t make a huge song and dance about it. Or, you could look at how the Stanford school started.

A good example of this happened with Warren Buffett. He donated $5.5 billion to charity and also has think tanks and schools started in his name. For the most part, he didn’t make a huge song and dance about it. Or, you could look at how the Stanford school started. In many cases, they would allow the outstanding to join their ranks. There’s a reason why Princeton actively seeks out low-income people.

In other words, the Old Rich had a social contract with the average person. There was a sense that they would give back to society in their own way and that they wouldn’t make you feel too bad about the economic disparity.

That attempt, however performative it may have been, was one of the very few things I actually admired about Old Rich families, particularly WASP socialites. Many of them genuinely did try to build connections with select people outside the ivory towers.

There was, of course, a reason that the Old Rich operated this way

The Old Rich stayed rich because people didn’t get fed up with their nonsense, start sharpening pitchforks, and rolling out the guillotines. There are far more average-to-poor people than there are Old Rich people.

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Unlike the New Rich, who never learned that lesson, the Old Rich were well-aware of what happens when you’re too noisy about your money, too greedy, and too much of a drain on the common man.

The New Rich take no interest in even trying to pretend to care about the “little people,” and it shows. And rather than make things easier on others, these guys actively and gleefully show their disdain for anyone falling on hard times.

Whether the New Rich realize it or not, they made the ultimate mistake and broke the social contract

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It's unjustifiable, of course, but when American Luigi Mangione shot healthcare executive Brian Thompson, that was quite literally the warning shot that the ultra-wealthy should have listened to. They made the mistake of building up a system that is absolutely gutting for the average person, and people are getting fed up.

History repeatedly shows what happens when social contracts get torched. The French Revolution was a good example of what happens when the poor get too fed up with the rich. It’s not the only example. The rise of communism in places like Russia and China also illustrates that example.

Many New Rich cling to the idea that AI and tech soldiers will save them, or that waving enough moolah to the right people will keep civility between them and the poor. The truth is that it won’t — and that they don’t quite understand that the rich need the poor far more than the poor need the wealthy.

I’ve heard rumors of the New Rich making bunkers to hide from the less wealthy, going so far as to ask how to make their servants obedient and unable to rise up against them. (Heck, I heard that one even asked about shock collars.) Man, they were surprised to hear that it wouldn’t work.

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The wealthy are not going to be able to grow their own crops. They are not going to fix their own toilets, nor will AI always be able to do that, either. They are not going to be able to do surgeries on their own, and no one would trust a clanker over a human doctor either.

The contract is broken, and that’s bad for all wealthy people

Believe it or not, there is a point where people can no longer be bought and where money becomes worthless. If you push people past a certain point, the resentment builds to a boiling point, and no amount of gold will fix it.

We’re getting close to that point for many people.

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Of course, the wealthy are aware of this. They actually do keep tabs on what people’s opinions of wealth are. That’s been an open secret. The fact that they’re making underground bunkers, though? That’s a sign they’re getting (rightfully) scared.

The Old Rich have already circled the wagons. They no longer date outside Old Rich circles, for the most part. They have NDAs. They are extremely cautious, to the point of paranoia. (Though some never did.)

The New Rich?

Well, a lot of the tech bros have started to realize that women only date them for money and that many of them don’t have real friends anymore. If I were them, I’d be very worried about the future — because it likely will only get more predatory for them with every year.

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Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.