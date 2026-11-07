Kids Raised By Parents Without Much Money Usually Carry 8 Habits Into Adulthood

Someone who grew up without much money is frugal without really thinking about it. They learned little habits from their parents that help them budget even if they don't really need to.

I’ll be honest, we struggled a lot while I was a kid. I think it has made me a more financially anxious adult. Even when I have a bit of savings, I do everything I can to avoid tapping into it. I have a fear of running out of money. It's made saving easy and, more often than not, that's a good thing.

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Kids raised without much money bring these financial habits into their adult lives:

1. Ordering the cheapest thing on the menu

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When I was a kid, going out to eat was a luxury. As an adult, I thought I’d do it all the time. Jokes on me! The price of a restaurant meal has gone up. Sadly, it doesn't look like it's coming down anytime soon. This makes it more difficult for families to dine out. When they do go out to eat, it's ingrained in them to order the cheapest item on the menu. Anything that can save them money. If you were raised this way, you likely carry this habit into adulthood.

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Even if you are more financially stable as an adult, it doesn’t get any easier to spend money. You’ve seen what it’s like to struggle, and likely want to avoid living as your parents did. Keeping the restaurant check low helps someone dine out with friends without breaking the bank.

2. Cooking almost every meal at home

Growing up, when these kids wanted a fast food kids' meal, their parents told them, “We have food at home.” That lesson stuck.

A study found that cooking at home is not only more affordable, but it also encourages healthy eating. Cooking fresh ingredients makes us feel good. We know we’re providing ourselves with nutrient-dense food. It’s both cost-effective and better for our bodies.

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3. Buying second-hand at thrift stores and estate sales

When money is tight, the thrift store can be the perfect place to grab clothes and household essentials. Growing up, someone whose parents’ only option was shopping second-hand might have been embarrassed by it. Kids are easily influenced by their friends, and if they all had something brand-new from the store, it may have hurt to be left out. Little did they know, they were doing what was cool before everyone else. Thrift shopping is becoming the top choice among American consumers.

A Consumer Collective study found that 76% of Americans bought second-hand in 2025. It’s becoming trendy to peruse thrift and consignment stores. It’s better for your wallet and the environment. If someone grew up shopping there, they may have never kicked the habit. Now, they’re following a trend they had no idea about.

4. Saving the good stuff for special occasions

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Someone who grew up in a thrifty home may hold onto things that are special to them. Whether it’s a fancy perfume or something nostalgic, they keep it until it feels right to use it. I’m definitely one of those people. I’m afraid if I use something, I’ll never get my hands on it again. To prove my point, I have a few seasonal energy drinks in my fridge that I refuse to touch. What if I want one but I already drank them all? And they’re no longer available in stores?

This sounds silly, and I realize it. However, it doesn’t stop me from doing it. The truth is, life is too short to avoid using something that makes us happy because we want to save it for the perfect time. It’s easier said than done, especially for people who grew up with less than the average person. It was important for them to save what they had.

5. Keeping a solid budget and following it

If you grew up with little money, following a budget can be important. Many people fear ending up like their parents. It can make them uptight with money, never straying from their set expenses. They want to stick to their budget so they have money in their savings at the end of the day. While this is smart, it can keep them from treating themselves and having fun.

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Budgets don’t work for everyone, even those who are focused on saving as much as possible. Our income can be uncertain. We may have extra cash we want to spend on ourselves. However, people who grew up in frugal homes see this differently. Because income can change, they want to save money in case the worst happens.

6. Overbuying when things are on sale

Have you heard of doomsday preppers? These are people who stock up on essential items in case the world ever ends. Sure, this may seem intense, but people who grew up without much may have a similar mindset.

Of course, it’s not always because they think the world is going to end. Rather, they want to be prepared in case money gets tight, and they no longer have a way to pay for things. Having everything they need on hand, and in bulk, can feel comforting.

Plus, when things are on sale, shopping gives us a hit of dopamine. It’s exciting to save money, even if you didn’t need every item. For frugal people, this can be their perfect solution to spending anxiety. Buy it all up while it’s cheap.

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7. Snagging anything free that they can

I know someone who, although she is very financially stable, still wants to get as many things as she can for free. I’ll be honest, her greediness rubs me the wrong way sometimes. She’s mentioned her family has multiple homes, so it seems like she grew up well off. It’s different when someone who grew up financially unstable seeks out free items. They may be doing so because they fear a time when they can’t afford to provide for themselves. They want to minimize costs where they can.

This can be as simple as taking the free toiletry items that come in a hotel room. These little comforts can ensure they’ll always have soap or toothpaste.

8. Staying in instead of going out

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Everyone deserves time out with friends. We all want to get out and do things, but the cost can hold people back. It’s always cheaper to stay in.

Growing up with financial insecurity, getting out of the house for activities might have been rare. It became ingrained in their minds that going out was a waste of money. Instead, they’ll watch a movie at home rather than going to the theater.

This type of person may have chromophobia: the fear of spending money. This can keep them inside even when they’d rather spend time with friends.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.