People Who Actually Want To Retire Someday Usually Stop Spending Money On 8 Things Early On

Most people just starting out in their careers aren't thinking about retirement yet, but they should. Especially since the economy is unpredictable, retirement isn't a given.

You don't realize how much the runs to HomeGoods or Target add up until you're looking through your receipts and calculating just how much you really spent. This money could be much better spent saving for the future, even if it does feel like a long way off. People who cut the costs early on understand that small savings in a retirement fund can make a huge difference later on without taking too much current fun away.

Advertisement

People who want to retire in the future stop making these unnecessary purchases early on:

1. Home decor that never gets used

VH-studio | Shutterstock

It's natural to want to spruce up your home, but weekly trips to HomeGoods will likely leave you with decor that never sees the sun.

Advertisement

To prevent impulsive spending, try to limit purchases of seasonal or trend-driven decor. You may want that pumpkin-shaped welcome mat, but it'll only be used for a couple of months and then collect dust for the rest of the year.

Cathy Orr, co-founder of The Uncluttered Life, recommends that you avoid "seasonal knick-knacks and signs with word art. They don’t age well, and tend to be a short-lived fad." You don't necessarily have to live like a minimalist, but you don't need to purchase every cute item you see. If you're feeling that decorating bug, you can save a lot of money by taking a trip to the thrift store and revamping a used item that needs just a little love and will serve a greater purpose.

2. Trendy clothes that feed into a fad

It's time to stop clicking "Add to Cart" on TikTok Shop, because you're likely never going to wear that jumpsuit your favorite influencer is promoting. Social media can easily sway you into thinking that you need clothes that feed into micro-trends, but odds are, you never would've wanted that jumpsuit if you hadn't seen it online.

Advertisement

According to a BadCredit.org survey, you're not alone in your shopping habits. Roughly 44% of Americans shop online at least once a week, with 69% of that shopping for clothing. This results in a total of $513 spent monthly.

3. Target runs that exceed the items on the grocery list

Target is a like a safe haven for spending on things that you absolutely do not need. The endless aisles of clothes, skin care, electronics, and toys trick you into filling up your cart before you can even reach the grocery section. Unfortunately, when you leave the store, you'll regret most of the purchases you made, because you didn't really need them in the first place.

People are calling this "the Target Effect," and it's more common than you think. If you're feeling guilty about walking out of the store with loads of stuff when you only came for one thing, there's probably someone at the same store doing the same thing, and it's not just a coincidence.

Target strategically lays out its stores with needs in the back and wants in the front, so you must walk past enticing purchases before reaching the items on your grocery list. The average person spends around $62 per Target visit, when they likely came to spend $15-20.

Advertisement

4. Buying lunch at work

marco mayer | Shutterstock

The DoorDash app and the greasy chain drive-thru are tempting when you need a break from work, but they're also draining your bank account. We associate fast food with low prices, but the economy has changed that. The average fast-food meal now costs around $11.56.

Those costs add up if you do it multiple times a week, which is likely why a recent study found that 72% of employees now bring their lunch from home, instead of eating out. Channel that lunch money into savings instead and you might even be able to retire early.

Advertisement

5. Monthly subscriptions that aren't used

You've likely forgotten a subscription for a magazine or streaming service that's adding to your monthly bills. We've all done it. According to a survey conducted by CNET, U.S. adults are wasting $252 annually on unused subscriptions, an increase of $48 from last year.

While it's certainly not difficult to cancel subscriptions, companies have made it easier to forget about them so you sneakily rack up payments. An appeals court has since blocked the Federal Trade Commission's click-to-cancel rule, making it harder for you to end your subscriptions when you no longer use them.

The money spent on Netflix or Apple Music when you hardly use it can be better put into investments to benefit your future. It is recommended that you set aside 15% of your pre-tax annual income for retirement savings to set yourself up for success in the future.

Advertisement

6. Upgrading your phone whenever a new model comes out

When you see that a new iPhone model has been released, remind yourself that your current phone is just as good and that you do not need the new sparkly one.

Apple has historically released a new iPhone once a year, typically in September. However, a report states that they will increase the release rate this year, so consumers will only have to wait about six months.

While the fancy new features and gadgets can be tempting, a phone is a costly purchase that can be better spent elsewhere. Instead of purchasing a new phone when your current one still works fine, it's recommended that you replace it every 3-4 years. This will ensure you get the most bang for your buck without sacrificing the smartphone's speed and efficiency.

7. Paying interest on credit cards

fizkes | Shutterstock

Advertisement

You should only use your credit card if you can pay the entire balance off at the end of the month. The only exception is for emergency expenses. Otherwise, you're just giving money away.

To avoid paying interest on your credit card, Capital One recommends paying your balance in full at the end of every billing cycle, or as soon as possible. They also suggest using a credit card with a 0% introductory APR, which gives you a grace period if you're behind on bills.

8. Boredom purchases

When you feel down in the dumps, or that you have nothing to do, it's easy to resort to retail therapy. The problem is that this mindless spending can put a strain on your finances and your mental health. You'll feel temporary relief, but it'll rack up your problems and bills in the future, something that'll put you deeper into a hole.

If you're bored and want to save money, stick to hobbies you already have. You'll save a lot of money and create a better sense of fulfillment. You're enriching your life through activities rather than materialism.

Advertisement

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.