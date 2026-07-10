9 Things Boomers & Gen X Call Wasteful That Gen Z Sees As Absolute Necessities

The world Gen Z exists in is a million times different from that of older generations. They have distinct, unique needs and priorities. They're not interested in spending their money on the same things or investing in the same necessities as older people, because they're not living in the same world.

Yes, boomers and Gen X might call these things wasteful, but for Gen Z, they bring meaning or fulfill a need that's impossible to overlook.

Advertisement

Boomers and Gen X call these things wasteful, but Gen Z sees them as necessities

1. Special alarm clocks

Meeko Media | Shutterstock

Young people spend a lot more money on wellness experiences and goods than other generations. On an everyday basis, they're more likely to purchase and consume organic foods. But on a larger scale, they're also buying things like red light therapy masks and sunrise alarm clocks as an investment in their health.

Advertisement

While other generations have crafted a culture around their 20s that challenge personal health, Gen Zers today are pushing back. Instead, they're investing in sleep and wellness in entirely unique ways.

2. Casual restaurant outings

Despite being labelled as an overly materialistic generation, most Gen Zers are spending the majority of their income on experiences. They're taking trips and going out with their friends, even using restaurants as a casual community center when they want to meet people. They're yearning for community and are clearly willing to pay a premium for it.

However, for Gen Xers and boomers, who tend to carry around a collective belief that eating at restaurants is a celebratory experience for special occasions, this kind of behavior seems wasteful.

Advertisement

In contrast to their own early adulthood years, where they still had free third spaces to rely on for connection and community building, it may be wasteful. Yet, most Gen Zers don't have those same spaces to resort to without paying some kind of entry fee.

3. Organic groceries

Younger consumers are almost entirely embracing organic, nutritional food options in the grocery store compared to other generations, despite appreciating convenience and restaurant outings. Despite being perceived as a "splurge" to other Gen Xers and boomers who have comments to make on the financial habits and priorities of young people, for them it's a necessity.

Because so many people aren't saving for large investments like homeownership, usually because it feels impossible, they'd prefer to spend on wellness through organic produce and foods, even if they're technically "out of budget" in a traditional sense.

Advertisement

4. Gym memberships and fitness classes

Around 73% of Gen Zers work out at least twice a week, making it more economical to invest in some kind of membership than to pay for fitness classes or day-entry gym passes regularly. For so many young people, these spaces are an investment in wellness and movement, but they're also centers for community.

Especially in big cities, health clubs and gyms lean into this kind of community, with coffee shops and stores built in. You could literally spend all day in one of these community places if you invest enough in them monthly.

For other generations, it might seem wasteful, especially if you're not even going to work out. However, for a generation craving connection and community, it's a necessity.

5. Therapy sessions

VH-Studio | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Without insurance, paying for a weekly or monthly therapist session out of pocket can be incredibly costly, but for young people, it's necessary for them. Just like they invest in their physical wellness, they invest in their mental health with therapy.

Gen Xers and boomers still face certain levels of mental health stigma, which could be to blame for their criticism of this routine. But it's also possible that the new conversations and ideas about mental health they encounter out in the world are just unfamiliar enough to cause resentment.

6. Entertainment subscriptions

When they're not spending money on experiences outside of the house or don't have access to any kind of community without a price tag, seemingly affordable monthly subscriptions provide entertainment for young people staying at home. If they need escapism to feel content in their daily routine, regular charges for Netflix and DoorDash seem like nothing.

Advertisement

While it's true that these charges do add up quickly over time, especially for things they don't end up using, for Gen Zers they're necessities. They bring some kind of comfort and convenience to their everyday lives that they can't always afford in other ways.

7. Rideshare apps

In our culture that appreciates and demands convenience, it's not a surprise that rideshare apps, on top of other food delivery and overnight delivery platforms, are growing in popularity amongst young people. Some Gen Zers don't even have a driver's license, and rely completely on apps like Uber and public transit systems to navigate the world.

While it might seem outrageous to Gen Xers and boomers, especially when you could easily spend thousands on rideshare apps in a big city, for Gen Zers who appreciate experiences, it's just a normal part of life.

Advertisement

8. Concert tickets

Most Gen Z concertgoers are spending more than $100 monthly on concert tickets and live music. Even for people who only see a show every once in a while, arena and stadium tour ticket prices are only going up, with an average price tag of around $135.

While they might seem like a waste of money to older generations who are already judging young people for their spending habits, for young people, these are investments in their well-being. They're things to look forward to and vehicles for driving hope.

They're community-filled events, where everything else in the world disappears. They're essential, at least in the eyes of people who continue to spend on them.

Advertisement

9. Little treats

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Whether it's small meals DoorDashed on a Sunday night or some version of self-care that results in a $100 bill at Sephora, so many Gen Zers are getting wrapped up in spending on consistent "little treats" throughout the week.

In a world where things seem so bleak and the future isn't promised, they're relying on these small, sometimes mundane glimpses of joy to create meaning. While they might seem like a waste of money to other generations, they're seriously foundational to young people's well-being today.

Advertisement

Despite what others think, they're almost never the reason why Gen Zers are struggling financially, either.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.