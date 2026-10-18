Working-Class People Refuse To Waste Time On 8 Low-Value Activities Rich People Can't Get Enough Of

Lower income people have less free time to use to their advantage.

They have less access to time-saving resources and rarely have the finances to outsource basic labor. So, working-class people refuse to waste time on low-value activities, despite rich people having the luxury of time to indulge in them.

Low-value activities working-class people don't waste time on but rich people can't get enough of

1. Grocery shopping for fun

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Hitting the farmer's market for produce or shopping at an organic grocery store is a routine only wealthy people can afford, both from a time and money standpoint. Working-class people may want to find the best prices, but they're not wasting time and money shopping around.

We already know that wealthy people take more trips to the grocery store, buying for specific meals and occasions on a whim. But they also can't get enough of diversification, hitting as many stores as they want without worrying.

2. Dining out regularly

Affluent people are much more comfortable dining out on a regular basis, usually because they have the money to spend. For everyone else, eating at restaurants is slowly becoming a luxury.

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Even if it's stepping out for lunch at work, it's often wealthy people with the freedom of time to dine out. When they have free time, it's really free.

But when most working-class people get free time, they have to be strategic about it. They need to take care of all the household chores and obligations they can't outsource.

These lower-income households spend their time meal-prepping to save money, so they don't have to waste their time during the day or at night overspending on a meal outside of the home.

3. Spontaneous trips and outings

While affluent people with the luxury of time on their side can't get enough of spontaneous weekend trips and last-minute outings, their lower-income counterparts can't waste time and money because they're afraid of missing out.

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Even in someone's daily life, working-class people don't always have the freedom to slow down or say yes to random plans. They're bound by their own routines and schedules, because getting their obligations handled and working are how they survive.

That's why money problems often come with a ton of stress and mental health concerns. Working and staying afloat often manifests as exhaustion.

4. Making chores into self-care

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So many wealthy people and households can outsource any labor or chores they don't want to do. Their free time is really free and truly theirs, because what they choose to spend their time on comes with comfort.

For working-class people, they can't turn their chores into self-care. They have so many things to get to without much support, so they often operate from a place of urgency.

Their laundry can't be spread out over the course of a movie on the couch. Cleaning their house can't take place on a mental health day. They have to get things done, which is why they refuse these kinds of activities.

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5. Treating themselves after a hard day

Even though working-class people and families probably need it the most, they often don't have the resources to treat themselves after a long day at work or a really rough week. They can't look forward to a leisure trip to Target or dinner plans with friends because their constant hustling isn't negotiable.

Today, with financial crises and instability looming, they have to refuse to lean into these comforts.

6. Making everything by hand

While there's certainly some kind of value in making things from scratch, most people don't. Working-class families can't spend days at a time cooking everything from scratch because they don't have the time.

Sometimes, fast foods and frozen options from the grocery store are their norm. Yes, these kinds of lifestyles are being glamorized as a humble alternative to hustle culture, but it's just quiet luxury taking a new form in households who can afford it.

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7. Procrastinating

When you have all the time in the world and have financial comfort, procrastinating feels realistic. You can push things off and make jokes about not getting around to basic tasks, even though it's a privilege awarded to some.

Working-class people refuse to waste time on procrastinating. It's not because they have an inherently better sense of motivation, but because they can't afford to wait for someone or something else to save them. They rely fully on themselves.

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8. Beauty maintenance

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Nail appointments and endless wellness spending aren't things most working-class people can afford. While this kind of self-care would be nice and well-deserved, most refuse to spend that money on themselves when they have so many obligations or other people to take care of.

It's this mentality that often fuels guilt for lower-income individuals. If we believe wealth is tied to deservingness, it can feel impossible to treat yourself or feel secure when you're struggling.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.