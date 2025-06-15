If you're one of the many thousands of men and women using online dating in the hopes of finding your match, then you have to realize that in that sea of all those people, you need a profile that's going to stand out. While everyone loves to include things about how they love travel, how they're great with animals, and brag-worthy tidbits like how they had a heart-to-heart with the Dalai Lama, these are not the things that grab anyone's attention.

Research from Harvard Business School and Boston University found that when it comes to luring in a potential date, it's not about where you've been or who you know. Instead, it's about who you are and the words you use to describe yourself. The study done by eHarmony took a look at 12,000 online profiles to see which top 10 words, being used by both men and women, were the money shots, or as the researchers call them, words with the "date factor."

Here are 6 words that immediately make men swipe right, according to psychology:

1. Sweet

Coming in at number one (46 percent) of the enticing words you, ladies, should be using to seduce a dude in your profile was "sweet." Yes, more than anything, men are looking for a "sweet" woman, but honestly, who’s going to admit they're mean in their profile?

2. Ambitious

Following "sweet," we have "ambitious," with 39% of men wanting a powerful woman.

3. Thoughtful

The word "thoughtful," comes in third with 30% of men wanting a partner who can be considerate.

4. Spontaneous

The number four spot goes to "spontaneous," tying with thoughtful at 30%.

5. Physically fit

22% of men appreciate a woman who goes to the gym.

6. Funny

Rounding out the top six was "funny" with 21%. On the other hand, the number one word guys use that really gets the ladies excited to click on a profile is "physically fit" at 69 percent.

Well then. I thought for sure "funny" would be number one for the ladies, but maybe I am the only one who'd take Zach Galifianakis over Bradley Cooper any day.

However, the study did find that women preferred a man's actual description of himself over his photo, which is awesome because most people look awful in those dating profile pictures, especially when they choose to include a photo of themselves with someone else but blur out that person instead. Can we say creepy?

Women at least need to be somewhat attractive, before those keywords will even trigger a man's interest, because only 43 percent to 46 percent will give you the time of day on words alone. Because you know, dudes are still dudes.

So, what have we learned from this study? If you're a woman, you better be relatively good-looking, sweet, ambitious, and know how to tell a joke. If you're a man, you should have a body like Zac Efron. Yeah, I can totally see many love connections in the future of all online daters — le sigh.

Amanda Chatel has been a wellness and relationship journalist for over a decade. Her work has been featured in Glamour, Shape, Self, and other outlets.