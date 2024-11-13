Psychology Says Women Who Master These 3 Skills Always Get The Guy

To get a guy to like you and fall in love, you'll need some simple yet effective dating advice (especially if you want him to be committed.) When falling in love with a man, it’s natural to want to prove what a great catch you are by being sweeter, funnier, and smarter in hopes that he’ll fall in love with you, too.

Women who master these three skills always get the guy:

1. Don’t give him more than he gives you

Inspiring a man to fall for you is all about you being able to receive love, as outlined by a study in Psychological Science Journal. A man is turned off when he gets more from you than he gives.

When you shower him with affection, attention, dinners, and gifts and always go out of your way to drive to his place, it makes him think of you as a mother or a friend instead of inspiring his emotional desire for you.

Don’t pay for dates, either. When you pay for a date, you turn into a “friend” in his mind.

2. Don’t give away exclusivity if he hasn’t committed yet

Depiction Images via Shutterstock

Being exclusive and monogamous with a man without a "forever" commitment from him puts you in a tough place emotionally. The Handbook Of Interpersonal Commitment And Relationship Stability explores why you become completely invested in him because he has all your time and attention.

There’s no way you can stop wondering about where the relationship is going. But, the more you wonder about it, the more you push a man away.

Rather than talking about the relationship or threatening him with ultimatums, you can continue to keep your options open by dating other men. This way, you keep your class, power, and boundaries, and he has to work to get you!

3. Don’t plan dates

You want to plan the date because you’re uncomfortable with him possibly being clueless about what you like or where to take you. However, you’ll never know what a man is capable of until you let him do what he does, even if that’s nothing.

The amazing thing is once you get comfortable with your boundaries and feelings, you can just let a man be who he is and then determine whether or not you want to be with him, as suggested by research from the American Psychological Association. This attitude shifts your vibe so dramatically that a man will jump hurdles to be with you.

Figuring out how to make a guy fall in love with you is one of the most sought-after pieces of dating advice.

Focusing on what men want and ingratiating yourself in this way may feel like the natural thing to do, but it’s the worst way to force a man to fall for you. He may feel appreciative when you do things like make plans, offer advice, run errands, or give gifts.

Falling in love with you seems like it would be the natural next step for him. But, sometimes, this behavior overwhelms a man, makes him withdraw, or he ends up seeing you as just a good friend.

When you become a woman who can respect a man enough not to try to "pick up the slack" for him, he might just end up falling for you after all.

Rori Raye is a relationship coach who's helped thousands of women transform their love lives.