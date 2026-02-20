It seems a man's celebrity crush can actually reveal much more about his personality than people may have even thought. At least that's what a growing number of women online are starting to claim.

A new trend has taken off on social media, especially TikTok, where numerous women have admitted they've discovered a new litmus test to gauge a man's personality. Depending on his answer to his celebrity crush, it can either be a turn-on or a complete turn-off.

Advertisement

Women admit to using a man's celebrity crush as a litmus test for what kind of guy he is.

In a TikTok video, a content creator and researcher named Mandy explained that through her 40 years of work, she encourages women to ask men on the first date who their celebrity crush is. Mandy admitted, all in good fun, that she can tell a lot about a man from the celebrity woman he claims to have a crush on.

@mandysayswhat always ask a man on a first date who his celebrity crush is. 40 years of research. blammo! another successful interaction with a man! ♬ original sound - mandysayswhat

"If he says Selena Gomez, he can do almost anything with a Home Depot credit card and the right YouTube video she joked. If he says Christina Hendricks, he likes superhero movies, and although he's a highly functional adult, when the lights go down, he will wanna call you Mommy," Mandy said with a straight face.

Advertisement

She continued, saying that if a man's celebrity crush is Scarlett Johannsson then he's probably always in the gym and maybe even has a "weird tan line" at the nape of his neck. But if his celebrity crush is Zendaya, then he's most likely a "lover boy" who wants to make you happy.

And while Mandy's video was meant to be lighthearted and humorous, the truth is, a celebrity crush is telling. It indicates what men find attractive. Perhaps it's not just the celebrity but a particular character she portrayed or even an interview she did that revealed a nuanced part of her personality that he felt connected to. In the simplest terms, it's a glimpse into his ideal because the truth is, he has no idea what his celebrity crush is actually like. He is projecting his ideal onto a person who may as well be a fictional character.

Psychologists admit that having parasocial relationships with celebrities might actually be good for us.

Lucky Business | Shutterstock

Advertisement

We never really think of celebrity crushes as having any deeper meaning. They're usually just an ice breaker question to start a conversation and maybe even have a few laughs.

For most healthy people, though, researchers often see several benefits. A psychology scholar named Rebecca Tukachinsky Forster, Ph.D., explained that crushes on celebrities and parasocial relationships are usually "normal and productive and good for you. For people with healthy psychological profiles, it’s OK."

In some cases, having these celebrity crushes can even help people identify the qualities they admire in others. It could be the confidence and ambition that a celebrity in the spotlight has that the average person discovers are two traits they want in their partner.

Advertisement

One woman took the litmus test a step further and asked how men would pursue their celebrity crush.

In another TikTok video, a woman named Kenni claimed that while she does ask men about their celebrity crush on the first date, she takes it a step further by asking how they would pursue that crush.

"Without fail, it's always, 'Oh, I'm going all out for her.' Whoever the celebrity crush is, they're going all out, every single time. And then I asked them, 'Why do you expect for me to expect anything less than what you would give your celebrity crush? Why would I accept you pursuing me with any less fervor than you would pursue your celebrity crush?"

Kenni admitted that this question lets her know if her date thinks less of her than someone that he'll probably never have access to. While it's all meant to be lighthearted, it does force men to think about their intentions and whether they're willing to invest in someone they claim to like.

Advertisement

Considering the dating scene isn't the best for many people, especially women, getting these small insights can honestly help weed out who's best for them and who's not. And it all starts with their celebrity crush.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.