Women Men Quite Literally Trip Over Themselves To Be With Often Have These 7 Rare Qualities

When was the last time you saw a woman walk into a room and saw people genuinely become aware of them? Maybe it's their vibes, maybe it's their energy, maybe it's Maybelline. (Just kidding!) Either way, the women men literally can't take their eyes off have a certain je ne sais quoi about them that sets hearts aflutter fast.

These rare women aren't going out of their way to attract attention or peacock; rather, they've nurtured a few super-special qualities that speak for themselves — and men can't help but notice.

The rare qualities of women that men trip over to talk to:

1. She's confident and self-assured

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Want to turn heads and have men tripping over you? Exude confidence. It's one of the best qualities around, psychology confirms. And, if you're not all that comfortable in your own skin just yet, fake it till you make it. Carrying yourself with a tall yet relaxed posture, making good eye contact, and smiling can go a long way towards conveying the confidence that instantly grabs a man's attention.

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2. She shows off her best self

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What feature or characteristic are you most proud of? Whether it's your soulful eyes, your ample curves, your bright smile, or your toned arms, be sure to dress to accentuate them. When you put your best foot (or feature) forward, you not only increase your confidence (see tip #1), but you also increase the likelihood of catching the eye of a guy who's into what you've got. And, believe us, that's a winning combination.

How you dress will also convey confidence and approachability, research confirms. We know it's not always possible, but if and when you can, try to leave your house ready to meet someone new. You never know when an opportunity may present itself: the grocery, the post office, who knows? Your go-to uniform should be well-tailored clothing with a pop of color. Perfume/cologne, but nothing too overwhelming, is the icing on the cake.

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3. She gives good eye contact

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So, you've caught his eye, and he's got a bruise on his knee from tripping over you. Now you need to get him to come over and introduce himself, or even better, make the first move yourself. Make eye contact and take a slow, deep breath. Research shows that eye contact can create intensely strong chemistry between two people. While exhaling, give a little smile and think to yourself: "You know you want to come over here and talk to me." Now glance away slightly and think of something charmingly witty to say when he arrives.

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4. She has a healthy, vibrant look

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Numerous studies across the ages suggest that men are attracted to shiny, lustrous hair. They can't help it; it's in their DNA. Shiny hair is a sure sign of health, and evolutionary biology cues us to choose the healthiest of mates. Want a quick and easy way to get noticed by men? Invest in a good conditioner. Better yet: next time you're in the salon, have them put a clear gloss on your hair. Then get out there and turn some heads.

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5. She channels positivity

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Do you believe you're just not suited to relationships? Do you believe the hype that there are no good single men or women? Negative beliefs unconsciously sabotage your ability to meet new people. Combat this negativity by changing your dating perspective. Practice positivity in ways small and large, i.e., don't be a Debbie Downer upon initially meeting someone; not only will good energy draw men to you, but having a good attitude can even lead to better health for you, research confirms. Be a person who has good things to say, not just complaints.

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6. She's approachable

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Ironically, people go out to meet new people but often give off signs that prevent someone new from approaching, even if their whole goal was to go out and meet someone — funny how that works, right? Women often travel with an entourage, which can be intimidating, or they'll stand in a corner with their gal pals and avoid eye contact, which screams uninterested. To send the right message to a cute guy you're interested in, give him eye contact and a smile. It's a natural icebreaker, and it's welcoming body language, too.

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7. She's warm and welcoming

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After you've gotten a hello, it's time to be your most genuine, inviting self. The new confident, approachable, stylish you may attract many different types of people — in fact, you may have multiple suitors tripping over themselves to get a chance to chat. Don't discount anyone (unless you're truly repulsed) before you have a brief conversation. The key is to meet new people. Give everyone a chance, even if they're not your typical type. You never know where it may lead.

Jennaydra is a relationship expert who has been featured as an expert on ABC World News Now, NY1, and VH1's Let's Talk About Pep. Korenna Reynard, PhD, is the co-owner of the Circling Institute and is the President of the International Circling Federation.