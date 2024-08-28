When you're in a long-term relationship, it's easy to have low self-esteem. After all, it's probably been some time since you've gotten all gussied up for the sake of attracting a partner.

But did you know that when you have low self-esteem, you can harm your relationship? Fortunately, the converse is true as well, because self-confidence can enable your relationship to thrive.

Here are 13 unusual ways your self-esteem affects your relationship, according to psychology:

1. Low self-esteem limits you

If your self-confidence is too low, you will be unable to ask for what you want or set limits on what you don't want.

2. Healthy self-esteem is empowering

Becoming self-confident allows you to be assertive, ask for what you want, and set limits on what you don't want. That includes asking for a commitment if that's what you're after.

Researchers note that assertive communication skills are required to communicate our needs and to set boundaries. It makes sense then that the more forceful you are, the more likely your needs will be met and you'll be satisfied.

3. Low self-esteem can stress you out

When your self-esteem is not high enough, you'll be too anxious to please, and you'll hide your thoughts and feelings to avoid disagreements.

Your partner may not know who you are, and, as a result, you'll be unable to resolve interpersonal conflicts.

4. But healthy self-esteem equals self-expression

With healthy self-esteem, you can express your own thoughts and feelings, and feel free to reveal who you really are. You will be able to tolerate differences and agree to disagree.

5. Low self-esteem is self-destructive

Without self-esteem, you lack the belief that you deserve to be treated with kindness and respect. You will tolerate hurtful behavior from others too often and for too long.

According to research, if one partner reports dysfunctional behavior in the other partner during conflicts, the second partner’s self-esteem subsequently decreases, implying that social situations are critical in understanding the dynamics of self-esteem changes.

6. Having healthy self-esteem means self-respect

With self-esteem comes self-respect, where you feel you deserve to be treated respectfully and considerately. You will then find it easier to treat others with respect as well.

7. Low self-esteem is unattractive

With low self-confidence, you might be projecting neediness and desperation, which is certainly not attractive.

8. Having healthy self-esteem is attractive to others

When you project self-confidence, you are attractive. Your partner finds you all the more alluring and may want to make a definite commitment, realizing how attractive you are to others as well.

9. Low self-esteem means you may have trust issues

Without enough self-esteem, you will be afraid to trust or show your vulnerability. Too much self-protectiveness limits the extent and depth of intimacy you can have with your partner.

10. Healthy self-esteem means you accept yourself

With healthy self-esteem, you can accept both your strengths and your weaknesses. You can feel all right about being less than perfect and unafraid to show vulnerability.

That kind of authenticity can deepen your intimate connection with your partner.

11. Low self-esteem results in misunderstandings

It's important in any relationship to be able to express what you need. Maybe it's a desire to cuddle or to have some alone time at the end of the day to decompress.

If you don't share those needs because you're afraid of your partner's response, you'll become increasingly frustrated and he'll just feel hurt or confused.

12. Healthy self-esteem means less drama

Have you ever heard a guy complain about his girl being too "low-maintenance"? Chances are, it's just the opposite.

When you feel secure about who you are and what you have to offer, your man doesn't have to walk on eggshells and your relationship becomes a drama-free zone.

Research confirms that one partner's improved self-esteem increases relationship satisfaction for both. Often, when only one person attends therapy, the relationship improves, and the couple's happiness increases.

13. Healthy self-esteem equals more fun

The better you feel about yourself, the less you'll worry about what others think of you. You can relax and enjoy yourself and that kind of authenticity and lightness of spirit is irresistible.

Let it shine through in silly, midday texts to your guy, surprise weekend plans, and playful antics in the bedroom.

Deborah Roth is a career/life transition coach, relationship coach, and interfaith minister with over 35 years of experience coaching, training, and speaking.

Nancy Philpott, R.N., is an emotional health coach, hypnotherapist, the CTO for the HeartSyncWellness Center, and Founder of the Compassionate Care Project.

Shirley McNeal has a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Oregon. Since retiring as a psychologist, she is now a life coach and hypnotherapist.