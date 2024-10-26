Woman Whose Parents Have Been Married For 40 Years Reveals The One Question Her Mom Suggested She Ask Herself Before Getting Into A Relationship

Not every relationship leads to marriage, but there are important questions to ask yourself if you want to get to that next step with your forever person.

Content creator and entrepreneur Albina Aliyeva's parents have been married for over 40 years. She shared a piece of advice her mom gave her regarding the type of partner that she should look for if she wants a partnership as long-lasting as her parents.

A woman revealed the one question her mom suggested she ask herself before getting into a relationship.

"My parent's marriage is not just love," she admitted. "It's business and, by the way, a very successful one because they've been together for over 40 years now. They've been multimillionaires ever since they got married."

Aliyeva explained that her parents have three children and an amazing relationship with all of them. But they didn't get there by simply loving each other.

She claimed that "love" is not reason enough to be in a relationship, as much as we may want to think otherwise. While love can wane, loyalty, trust, and respect build a strong foundation that is much more difficult to destroy.

Aliyeva then recalled her parents telling her about something called the "Prisoner's Dilemma."

"If both of them were put in different cells and if they committed a crime, both of them know that they would say 'I did it,'" in which case they would both get to walk away, she explained. If one partner said they did it, and the other agreed, the blame would be placed on that partner entirely.

"My parents always told me that they knew that they would always prioritize each other, and that's why their relationship is so successful," she added.

The woman emphasized the importance of making sure your goals align with the person you're in a relationship with.

"Marriage is not just love," she insisted. "It's a financial and emotional decision, and you have to take it seriously."

So, ask the important questions and figure out if your image of an ideal future matches theirs.

"When I had problems with figuring out if I wanna get into a relationship, my mom always asked me the same question," she shared. "If I were to have children with this person, and they turn out exactly like your partner, would you be proud of your child?"

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Aliyeva admitted she considers this question whenever she likes someone, as it clearly worked for her parents. She claimed that in her family, hurting anyone is out of the question because of how much loyalty, trust, and respect exists between members.

If you can't envision a future with someone, then you shouldn't be with them. Of course, not everyone dates to marry, but you should always be on the same page as your significant other about each other's expectations and needs.

As much as we want to believe that love will fix everything, especially in a relationship, that's unfortunately not the case. You can love someone with your entire heart and things can still end badly, whether that's because there's poor communication, a lack of trust, or no respect.

“You're being goofy for choosing only love,” Aliyeva concluded. “There's no love without trust, loyalty, and respect, so as always, do whatever you want with this information.”

